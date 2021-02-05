Pet of the week

February 5, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Fergie is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Fergie is a white and orange, female, domestic short-hair, who is about 2 years old. She is very friendly, loving and playful. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

Fergie is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Fergie is a white and orange, female, domestic short-hair, who is about 2 years old. She is very friendly, loving and playful. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

Fergie is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Fergie is a white and orange, female, domestic short-hair, who is about 2 years old. She is very friendly, loving and playful. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.