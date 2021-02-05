Donation of downtown Lumberton property allows park plan to progress

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — A vacant downtown property will be occupied by a pocket park thanks to a donation from a local businessman.
Main Street Lumberton and the City of Lumberton have been working for several months to secure the property to create a pocket park in the Downtown Historic District. Richard Taylor, owner of Taylor’s Insurance Agency, recently donated two adjacent vacant lots for the project.
“I just got to thinking about it,” Taylor said. “It’s something that would be a real big asset to the city and the citizens would enjoy it. It would be very beneficial to the downtown area.
“My wife and I talked it over and decided to donate it to the city.”
The park will be situated between a vacant building lot on North Elm Street that adjoins the Lumberton flora and fauna mural by artist Scott Nurkin, and the new pedestrian alleyway project adjoining Third and Fourth streets.
Several businesses occupied the space, including Lisa’s Bootery, once known as Sullivan and Peacock, which was present for decades, according to Taylor. The building remained vacant for some time and was then damaged by fire about four years ago. An empty open field is all that remains.
“It’ll make a nice park,” Taylor said.
A pocket park, also known as a parkette or mini-park, is a small park accessible to the general public. Pocket parks are frequently created on small, irregular pieces of land or a single vacant building lot, as is the case with the project planned for downtown Lumberton. Although they are too small for physical activities, pocket parks provide greenery and a place to sit outdoors.
They may be created around a monument, historic marker or art project. Small parks in downtown areas can increase the value of nearby homes and when attractively maintained, small and medium parks have a positive influence on neighboring property values.
Main Street Lumberton’s Design Committee will soon begin the process of park design for this new public space that will include greenery, paved walkways, benches and art.
“We’re not starting from scratch on that. There are some things that have already been done but some things have changed since that design has been done and we want to incorporate those changes to the design,” said Connie Russ-Wallwark, Downtown Development coordinator.
The committee’s goal is to create a space that can be enjoyed by the general public, and downtown visitors and business owners.
Several improvements have been made to the Downtown Historic District over the past five years such as;. among them are alleyway improvements, Phase I of a Downtown Riverwalk, and plaza renovations, with a new water feature. The introduction of art to downtown includes a whisper bench, murals and a metal sculpture, among others.
“Main Street Lumberton is experiencing a true renaissance, and it’s an absolute joy to witness change and be a part of its resurrection,” a statement from Main Street Lumberton reads. “This project and future projects already in the planning phase would not be possible without the support and generosity of people like Mr. Taylor, our tireless volunteers and the City of Lumberton. Main Street Lumberton holds true to our mission to serve our citizens and businesses through revitalization efforts that nurture partnerships, advocates preservation and energizes investors to strengthen Downtown Lumberton. “
Cheryl Page is the Promotions chair for Main Street Lumberton.