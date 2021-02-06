United Way of Robeson County changes name to Lumber River United Way

February 05, 2021
LUMBERTON — Robeson County surpassed the somber milestone of 200 deaths from the novel coronavirus this week, but other statistics suggest improvement in the pandemic in both the county and state.
The Robeson County Health Department reported eight virus-related deaths between Jan. 28 and Wednesday, bringing the pandemic toll in the county to 201.
By comparison, there were four deaths in the county caused by influenza during the 2019-20 flu season.
There were 621 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Robeson County between Jan. 28 and Wednesday. This is down 44% from the 1,108 cases reported in the county over the previous seven-day period of Jan. 21-27.
There have been 14,406 confirmed cases in Robeson County since the pandemic began.
These numbers are based on the Health Department’s Wednesday report, which is the most recent issued because the department did not release a report Friday.
The county’s testing positivity rate fell below 10% this week, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.
“Besides the unfortunate deaths, things are trending in the right way in many categories,” Smith said.
Lumberton, however, still is ranked as the eighth-highest metro area in North Carolina in terms of cases and spread, and Robeson County as the 12th-ranked county in the state in the White House’s report on the pandemic.
Robeson County remains categorized as red in the state’s County Alert System. Red signifies critical community spread.
Statewide, the number of red counties dropped from 86 in the state’s Jan. 19 report to 61 in the most recent report, which was issued Tuesday. There are 33 counties categorized as orange, for substantial community spread, and six as yellow, for significant community spread.
Every North Carolina county that borders Robeson County remains in the red category. Sampson County, east of Fayetteville, was downgraded to orange.
UNC Health Southeastern reported 25 virus-positive patients in isolation at its hospital as of 11 a.m. Friday, down from 29 on Jan. 29 and 53 on Jan. 8. No additional potential positive cases are under investigation. Seventeen employees are quarantined because of potential exposure, down from 22 on Jan. 29 and 44 on Jan. 8.
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke began its spring semester Monday, and more than 1,000 students and faculty were tested during a two-day drive-thru testing event as part of the student move-in process. There were 24 positive cases, which is a positivity rate of 2.4%. Health officials consider any positivity rate of under 5% to be a good rate.
“This is a very positive moment in a bleak time,” Smith said of the UNCP testing results.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,370 first doses and 2,659 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Robeson County as of the end of the day Thursday. The second-dose figure is a large increase from the 923 administered as of Jan. 29.
UNC Health Southeastern reported they have administered 5,557 first doses and 1,632 second doses as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Statewide, there have been 905,425 first doses administered and 232,815 second doses, according to NCDHHS.
The NCDHHS online dashboard for vaccination data now includes demographic data in each county, the state health agency announced Friday. Data on people who have received the first dose, or both the first and second dose, is available by race, ethnicity, gender and age group and can be filtered by county.
“North Carolina continues to lead the country on data transparency with a focus on race and ethnicity data,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said. “More importantly, we use this critical data to drive our vaccine operations work to ensure equity across our state.”
The state is committed to holding itself and vaccine providers accountable for providing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, according to NCDHHS. The current allocation process includes a three-week guaranteed baseline amount of vaccines for counties with higher numbers of low-income adults ages 65 and older, and historically-marginalized populations 65 and older. The NCDHHS also has set aside about 30,000 additional vaccine doses for community vaccination events and new providers that will reach underserved communities.
Vaccine providers are expected to provide vaccinations to historically-marginalized and minority populations in each county at a rate meeting or exceeding the population estimates of that group in their county or region. The expanded dashboard shows transparency in monitoring this process.
There can be a 72-hour lag in the state’s vaccination data.
The NCDHHS also reported Wednesday that a large number of cases from tests performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics in December and January had not been reported to the state. This delay accounts for 7,912 of the 12,079 cases NCDHHS reported in the state Wednesday.
FastMed, which has a clinic in Lumberton, has fixed its reporting process, according to the state. The delay did not affect patients from being notified of their individual testing results.
Even with those cases added into this week’s total, the state saw a slight drop in new cases this week, with 40,890 reported between Jan. 30 and Friday, down from 40,924 from Jan. 23-29. There have now been 787,349 total cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began.
There were 684 virus-related deaths reported in the state from Jan. 30 to Friday, down from the record week of 693 from Jan. 23-29. There have been 9,841 virus-related deaths in the state since March 2020.
There are currently 2,523 virus-related hospitalizations reported in the state, down from 3,048 reported on Jan. 29 and 3,960 on Jan. 8.