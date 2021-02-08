Wendy’s restaurant in Lumberton remained closed Monday but gets clearance to reopen

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team is opting out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season, athletic officials announced Monday.

Team captains expressed concerns to the coaching staff Sunday about continuing the season; the team then voted on whether to continue, coach Drew Richards said.

“The captains had come to our staff on Sunday and expressed frustration and, essentially, being downtrodden from multiple COVID-protocol pauses, more than most in the region had seen, considering how many games we played,” Richards said. “So essentially the captains went back to the team and took a vote of who wanted to continue playing the season, with having to make up so many games with only a certain amount of weeks left, and an overwhelming majority of the team voted to no longer continue, so they returned back to our staff and informed us, and we met as a team, and we went from there.”

The Braves have played just six games this season, with a 3-3 overall record and a 3-2 mark in Peach Belt Conference play.

An NCAA mandate announced last year states that athletes who choose to opt out of competition due to COVID-19 concerns will be able to keep their scholarships. All schools are required by the NCAA to give all athletes the option to opt out of athletic seasons this academic year due to the pandemic.

The NCAA has also previously announced that athletes in winter sports will earn an additional season of eligibility.

“The decision to compete during the winter and spring seasons has not been taken lightly by any of our student-athletes, coaches or administrators,” UNCP athletic director Dick Christy said in a press release. “As I have told our staff and students, we are going to work to provide a safe and competitive outlet this season as long as it is the students who are energized and interested in pursuing such amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Our student-athletes in men’s basketball made their voices heard yesterday, and we respect their decision and will continue to stand behind their efforts toward academic success this semester.”

The Braves were scheduled to open the season on Dec. 2, but that game was postponed the morning it was scheduled to be played. That postponement began a roller-coaster two-month period for the team, with five postponements due to virus protocols. Two more scheduled games against CIAA opponents had already been canceled in November after that league collectively opted out of the season.

“There’s a lot of emotions when it comes to it, the decision,” Richards said. “For me personally, I want to do what’s best for our players’ mental and physical health. A lot of them expressed, with relatives getting sick, and them feeling unsafe, I think they’ve expressed that over the course of the season, and I think it always was a perfect storm of all that. We always talk about control what you can control, and when uncontrollable things start happening, it starts wearing on you, so it’s just a cumulative effect of that.”

As the season comes to an abrupt end, the team will turn towards next season. The coaching staff will immediately focus on recruiting as the high school season continues.

“There’s not a lot of mourning time; I was joking with somebody earlier about, your season has died and you kind of go through the seven stages of grief, and once you get over that, now it’s time to pull yourself up by the bootstraps and get better for next year,” Richards said. “That’s kind of the mode that our staff is taking, and after a little bit of time that’s the mode that our entire team will be taking.”

The team’s opt out brings to a close its three-decade run in the Peach Belt Conference, 11 months removed from winning the PBC’s regular-season championship last season. UNCP will return to Conference Carolinas in the 2021-22 academic year, meaning the men’s basketball schedule will have a new look next season.

The roster, meanwhile, is expected to largely remain the same. Seniors Tyrell Kirk and Spencer Levi plan to return, Richards said, although Jayvian Hicks does not.

“The roster that we compiled this year — and this is subject to, you never know these days in college basketball — but as far as top to bottom, the roster should be returning as intact as possible, which obviously gets us very excited for next year,” Richards said. “I thought we had a strong team this year; when we were whole, I thought we were one of the best teams in the Peach Belt this year, and hopefully walking into next year, maybe we can even add a couple pieces, and be as strong as we’ve been in the past.”

UNCP’s women’s basketball team will continue its season, and played its game Monday at Young Harris as scheduled.