Wendy’s restaurant in Lumberton remained closed Monday but gets clearance to reopen

February 08, 2021
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees learned that while enrollment dropped in 2020 from the previous year, Full Time Equivalency is on the rise.
“Even during a pandemic and enrollment challenges across the system, we were able to have a very successful fall semester budgetarily,” said Patrena Elliott, vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services.
Enrollment peaked at 1,910 for the fall 2020 semester, down 31 students from the previous year. The FTE rose from 169 in 2019 to 216 for the summer and from 758 to 818 for fall.
“We’re currently in the spring term and praying that we have a successful spring term,” Elliott said. “Enrollment has been affected by COVID, but we are still working aggressively to ensure that students in our county are aware and have an opportunity to have exposure to all of our classrooms.”
Career and College Promise fall enrollment also has seen a significant decline from the previous year, which was expected, Elliot said.
“We’re still working very closely with our PSRC (Public Schools of Robeson County) colleagues to ensure that offerings are available to them to support their needs,” Elliot said.
The trustees amended the EMS line item on the college’s budget to add $274,684 in unallocated NCConnect Bond funds.
When the project was originally written, the budget for FFE (fixtures, furniture and equipment) was funded by the county, said Steven Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development, Continuing Education and Institutional Service. Because that line item now is included in the EMS project budget the county funds can be used for other much-needed projects.
“We would like to allocate that money in the EMS project and what that will allow us to do is to save our county funds for future ADA projects,” Hunt said.
The EMS project budget now is $3,045,836.
“We’re not increasing the spending on that project. Basically all we’re doing is taking out FFE money and we’re setting it aside for future projects and we’re taking unallocated money and we’re adding it to the project,” Hunt said.
“What this will do is also protect us from having unallocated money in case the state asks us or requires that money back,” Hunt added.
Construction on the new EMS Building is 31 days behind schedule because of weather and some construction issues, said Les Noble, chair of the Buildings and Grounds Committee. The 7,580-square-foot building will house two adaptable academic areas that can extend into four classrooms or labs, a conference room and five administrative offices.
The project still is expected to be completed by the July goal, Noble said.
The trustees approved on Monday an updated unfunded capitol projects survey to reflect the current funding market.
“We’re just updating the survey that was originally completed in 2019 to reflect what it would be at today’s market,” RCC President Melissa Singler said.
The projects include expanding the Student Center to establish a multipurpose facility to support recreational activities and workforce and academic training, and incorporating a new building to house classrooms for Early College students and a looped vehicle drive that will internally connect the western and eastern sides of the campus. Also in the survey are ADA compliance upgrades and replacing the roof on Building 13, which houses the Student Center. The updated projected cost for all of the projects is $16,400,728.05.
In his reports, Dustin Long, vice president for Information Technology and chief information officer, told trustees that the college has retrofitted 30 classrooms across the campus to allow asynchronous and synchronous learning. Systems in each room will be set up with a podium and room control so instructors can interact with students learning remotely.
“These rooms are designed where they can pick up and interact with the students in the classroom or at home if that’s they’re chosen way of interacting in the classroom,” he said.
In other business:
— The trustees approved a financial statement audit after hearing good reviews from Lee Grissom of S. Preston Douglas and Associates.
— Learned that the college is now offering a 20-week magnetic resonance imaging course. The trustees heard a presentation from course instruct Madison Coates, who said all seats for next semester’s class are already filled.
— Heard the college’s progress regarding the First Americans’ Pathway to STEM Success grant. The college was awarded the $1.4 million grant to increase American Indian enrollment in STEM programs.
— Approved a Continuing Education Accountability and Integrity Plan. Hunt said the plan is to be reviewed every three years. No changes were made.
— Voted to acknowledge receipt of a 2018-2019 Compliance Review.
— Learned the college is now using mobile UV light machines, temperature scanners and hand sanitizer foggers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
— Reviewed a list of community college budget priorities for the year to be presented to Robeson County’s delegation in the state General Assembly. The list includes increasing the salary of faculty, fund enrollment adjustments and budget stabilization.