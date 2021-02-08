Wendy’s restaurant in Lumberton remained closed Monday but gets clearance to reopen

Staff report
Wendy's remained closed Monday after sustaining an estimated $5,000 in damages from a fire on Friday morning. The restaurant will reopen after it is cleared by county health officials.

Wendy’s remained closed Monday after sustaining an estimated $5,000 in damages from a fire on Friday morning. The restaurant will reopen after it is cleared by county health officials.

Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — Wendy’s was cleared Monday to reopen after sustaining damages in a fire on Friday morning.

The restaurant at 4916 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton has been cleared by the city Inspections Department and the Robeson County Health Department to resume operation, said Michele Fanning, Robeson County Environmental Health director.

“The timeline for reopening is up to Wendy’s, as they have to receive product,” Fanning said.

The Robeson County Environmental Health section operates under the Robeson County Health Department to issue permits and conduct health inspections at restaurants, she said.

The restaurant sustained an estimated $5,000 in damages, including to ceiling tiles and the electrical system, during the fire on Friday, Chris West, Lumberton City Fire Department’s interim chief, said Monday.

The city’s fire, police and electrical departments were on the scene just after 10:30 a.m. Friday as smoke rose from an opened door of the business. No one was hurt during the fire.

“It was actually a fire in a wall behind the hood system,” West said.

Attempts by The Robesonian to reach Wendy’s corporate office for comment and information were unsuccessful.

