Ribbon cutting for health center Tuesday in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — Local officials will gather noon Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Red Springs Health Center, which will provide primary and behavioral health care services to residents, and have a pharmacy.
The complex at 302 Mt. Tabor Road formerly was owned by Southeastern Health and is now owned by Robeson Health Care Corporation.
The Health Center soon will include a pharmacy and have later hours of operation, said LaTasha Murray, RHCC’s director of Substance Use Prevention and Marketing.
“We opened up on Jan. 6th. Right now we are providing primary health care services,” Murray said in a statement.
The pharmacy and late-night hours will be added in a few months after construction to equip the Health Center for those services is completed, she said. The fitness center located on the lot is not scheduled to open before April 2021.
The Health Center will join other pharmacies in town, but the Health Center will stand alone as the only urgent care facility in town, Town Manager David Ashburn said.
“We’re very excited because it’s meeting a need,” Ashburn said.
When Southeastern Health (now UNC Health Southeastern) closed its clinic at the location, patients were told to visit other sites out of town for medical needs, he said. The closure caused challenges for town residents who couldn’t afford to travel or didn’t have transportation.
In August, Southeastern Health announced the “transition” of its facility to RHCC.
“Basically when Southeastern closed down, it caused a void in our town for a medical care capacity,” Ashburn said.
“And this is bringing it back to life with improvements on it (such as the urgent care),” Ashburn added.
The complex will continue to support low-income and elderly residents, among others in town in need of medical services, he said. The pharmacy will also provide more affordable prices.
Red Springs Mayor Ed Henderson said the center can only improve the quality of life for town residents.
“I think Robeson Health Care Corporation is an excellent organization, and we’re glad to have them as a part of Red Springs,” Henderson said.
Leaders of RHCC also are excited about the Health Center.
“It is an exciting time for RHCC, and we are looking forward to serving Red Springs and the surrounding communities with an array of primary and behavioral health services,” said Tim Hall, RHCC’s CEO.
Robeson Health Care Corporation operates seven health centers across the county, including the Red Springs location.
LaTasha Murray also sees the center’s operation as a benefit from a resident’s perspective.
“As a resident of Red Springs and a team member of RHCC, I understand the need to have these services in my community,” she said. “RHCC will bring exceptional, comprehensive services that meet the needs of all that we serve.”
