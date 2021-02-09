Vaccination event to be held Thursday in St. Pauls

February 9, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled for Thursday in St. Pauls.

The clinic, the result of a partnership between UNC Health Southeastern and Faith Tabernacle Christian Center, is to take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the church’s multipurpose building, which is located at 3744 NC 20 in St. Pauls.

“We are expanding our outreach to communities in our region to make the vaccine more accessible for everyone who is eligible, including those communities that may have vaccine hesitancy among its residents,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and COO. “We want to remove as many barriers as possible so as many people who are eligible can take advantage of this opportunity to get this proven protection from the serious effects of COVID-19.”

Based on North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ current guidelines, anyone age 65 and older, and health care workers who would like to schedule a first-dose Moderna vaccine appointment at the event should email their name, date of birth and phone number to [email protected]

Participants are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts to expedite the vaccination process, according to UNC Health Southeastern. They will need to bring their insurance card and a state issued identification card, such as a driver’s license. Patients are reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Volunteers from nursing programs at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Robeson Community College will be assisting at the vaccination event.