American Red Cross schedules two blood drives in Robeson County

RALEIGH — The American Red Cross has scheduled two blood drives in Robeson County this month.
The first is to take place 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 406 W. Broad St. in St. Pauls.
The second is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at University Center Lounge Building 19, 1 University Drive in Pembroke.
Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, people give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether or not an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful in identifying individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Results of COVID-19 antibody tests will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving at a blood drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.