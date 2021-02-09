Excitement felt as ribbon is cut on health facility in Red Springs

Robeson Health Care Corporation Chief Operating Officer Jennifer McLamb, middle, speaks Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Red Springs Health Center, as clinic employees and others, including Red Springs Commissioner Elma Patterson, far right, listen.
RED SPRINGS — More than 30 people were present Tuesday at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Red Springs Health Center.
Town officials and Robeson Health Care Corporation employees and board members were among people in attendance at the ceremony that took place about noon at 302 Mt. Tabor Road in Red Springs.
“We opened this clinic in a pandemic,” said Jennifer McLamb, RHCC chief operating officer. “Do y’all hear me when I say that?”
McLamb said the Health Center, which will provide residents with primary and behavioral health care services and have an urgent care facility and a pharmacy on site, is the fourth center in the county with a pharmacy. The others are in Fairmont, Lumberton and Pembroke.
McLamb commended staff members at the facility, which opened Jan. 6, for their efforts and services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The staff here that come to work are true heroes,” she said.
The pharmacy is set to open by April, said Tim Hall, RHCC CEO. Later operating hours will be incorporated in the next few months after the construction is complete in areas like the pharmacy.
“We’re very very excited,” Hall said of operating the Red Springs Health Center.
He commended RHCC board members and staff for their contributions to the opening. Hall also commended the executive team for its leadership and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eugene Nor.
“Without this team, this wouldn’t have happened,” Hall said.
The center has the “best staff” working to serve the community, he said.
“If you don’t believe me, give us a chance,” Hall said.
“And if you’re not satisfied, call Dr. Nor,” he added with a laugh.
David McClish, who will operate the fitness center next to the clinic, also was at Tuesday’s ceremony. McClish hopes to have the fitness center up and running within the next two weeks.
He plans to employ eight people, including a physical therapist or a massage therapist at the facility that includes a pool and spa area, McClish said.
“I’m excited to impart my feelings of health and wellness to members of the county and definitely people of the Town of Red Springs,” he said after the ceremony.
Red Springs Commissioner Duron Burney said the Health Center is “gonna benefit the Town of Red Springs in many ways.”
“This is positive,” he said.
Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins said he is excited about the prospect of receiving medical care at the clinic. The police chief will no longer have to drive to the VA medical center in Fayetteville for health care.
“So I’m glad they’re here,” he said.
The medical center takes walk-ins and will offer many services to its patients, Hall said.
As soon as patients see providers, they can visit the pharmacy and receive their medication, once the construction of the pharmacy is complete, the CEO said.
“It’s a one-stop shop,” Hall said.
The facility and fitness center, formerly owned by Southeastern Health, underwent a “transition” of ownership to RHCC, according to the hospital system’s announcement in August. Robeson Health Care Corporation operates seven health centers across the county, including the Red Springs location. It operates a total of nine locations, with health centers in Robeson, Scotland and Montgomery counties.
