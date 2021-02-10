NC Senate approves bill requiring K-12 schools to reopen

RALEIGH — North Carolina state senators approved a bill Tuesday requiring K-12 public schools to reopen with at least partial in-person instruction made available to the state’s 1.5 million pupils.
The bill passed by a vote of 29-15 and faces opposition from many Democrats, including Gov. Roy Cooper. It now heads to the House for consideration. If it clears the chamber, it would make its way to a governor who has favored local control over a statewide mandate on school reopening.
Republicans argue all parents would still be allowed to have their child learn remotely and that schools would have a couple weeks to ensure safety standards are implemented before they are compelled to reopen. Democratic lawmakers have pushed for a delayed implementation and other changes to the bill that Republicans have thus far dismissed.
The bill gives local school districts the choice between providing in-person learning under Plan A (minimal social distancing) or Plan B (moderate social distancing), or a mixture of both, for all K-12 students. Students with exceptional needs would be provided in-person learning under Plan A if parents choose that option. All families are still able to select remote learning under the plan.
The bill directs schools to follow the requirements in the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit for reopening, which was developed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The legislation aligns with Cooper’s “recommendation” to return to in-person learning.
“For months we’ve heard from families and students who are clamoring to return to in-person learning. The science and data show that we can reopen schools safely,” Sens. Deanna Ballard, R-Watauga, and Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, chairs of the Senate Education Committee and primary sponsors of the bill, said in a joint statement. “The governor’s empty rhetoric about the importance of in-person instruction does nothing to help kids. The General Assembly is taking decisive action to actually get students back to school.”
Teacher advocates worry about the safety of reopening since North Carolina is not currently allowing those workers to get vaccinated. But Cooper said at a news conference Tuesday that he would unveil additional guidance later this week about the timeline for the next phase of vaccinations.
The state’s distribution plan classifies child care staff, K-12 teachers, college and university instructors and support staff as “front-line essential workers.” As such, they would be next in line for the vaccine.
In the meantime, Cooper has called on lawmakers to support a supplemental budget request he proposed last week that includes $468 million in state spending for one-time bonuses.
His plan would offer direct payments of $2,500 to teachers and principals, $2,000 to NC Community College and UNC System workers and $1,500 to noncertified school personnel. The checks would be sent in April.