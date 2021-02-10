PSRC School Board OKs plan that allows students to return to classrooms on March 1

Williamson Dwayne Smith Emanuel Mike Smith Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County’s students can return to their classrooms on March 1, if they choose to do so.

The PSRC Board of Education voted 6-4 on Tuesday in favor of a recommendation by Superintendent Freddie Williamson to allow students in kindergarten through eighth grade to operate on an alternating A/B schedule. The schedule allows half of the students to attend in-person classes while the other half participates in remote learning on Mondays through Thursdays, with all students learning remotely every Friday.

The board-approved recommendation allows students in grades nine through 12 to operate on an AA-BB schedule, with the AA group attending in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and the BB group attending on Thursdays and Fridays. All students in grades nine through 12 will learn remotely on Wednesdays. Career and Technical Education programs will operate under the same schedule.

Parents have the option to continue having their children to only participate in remote learning and are allowed only one opportunity to change their minds about the mode in which their students learn, according to school officials.

Board members John Simmons, Vonta Leach, Terry Locklear and Henry Brewer voted against the recommendation. Voting in favor of the recommendation were Vice Chairman Mike Smith and members Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, Randy Lawson, Linda Emanuel, Dwayne Smith and William Gentry. Chairman Craig Lowry only votes to act as a tiebreaker, and did not cast a vote on the recommendation.

Superintendent Williamson also told board members that 9,204 Return to School surveys had been completed before the start of Tuesday’s meeting, with 51.5% of parent/guardian respondents in favor of students returning to in-person instruction, and 48.5% favoring virtual learning. The deadline for parents to complete the survey indicating their child’s learning preference is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Teachers will return to classrooms on Feb. 16, two weeks before students arrive, Williamson said. The school system intends to designate a child care room at each school in which staff members who do not have other options can place their children.

Board Vice Chairman Smith said the decision to return to the classroom remains fluid and the superintendent reserves the right to call a special meeting to review the decision if needed or if there is a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in schools.

Dwayne Smith voiced concern for teachers and about their willingness to return to their classrooms.

“If you don’t have the teachers, you’re not gonna have the kids,” he said. “We’re here to make sure that they are completely secure and they’re comfortable with wanting to come back right here.”

Whatever decision the board made Tuesday was going to be objected to by someone, Dwayne Smith said.

“We’ve got to start somewhere,” he said.

Linda Emanuel spoke about the mental health of students and the need to send them back to the classroom for social interaction with their friends and classmates.

“If they don’t get together but 30 days, I think it’s well worth the effort,” she added.

Henry Brewer, who said he had previously contracted COVID-19 but did not have a fever during that time, said he was nervous about sending children back to school who may have the virus but lack symptoms, like a fever, and put students and staff members at risk. Brewer also spoke of other strains of the virus that may not be covered by the vaccine.

“I haven’t talked to a teacher yet that doesn’t want to see their kids face-to-face. I think we’re all in agreement to that,” Brewer said.

But the health risks to PSRC’s nearly 24,000 students weighed on the board member.

“Is it worth the gamble?” he asked.

Terry Locklear questioned the educational value of sending students back to school so late in the year.

Superintendent Williamson said requests to Gov. Roy Cooper to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations for educators have been made.

Also approved Tuesday by the school board was a recommendation by the board’s Finance Committee to allocate $30,000, or 50% of most of the school system’s five high schools’ athletic revenue during the 2019-20 school year, to help the high schools recover revenue lost because of COVID-19 restrictions regarding fans attending sporting events. Lumberton High School’s allotment varies because of funds leftover for travel to the championship game which was canceled.

Board members also decided to approve funding upgrades to the lighting at St. Pauls High School’s track so the lights can be controlled remotely. Vice Chairman Mike Smith said upgrades would cost $10,300 and include a 10-year contract with Musco Lighting.

Also on Tuesday, board members were told that a $688,098 grant to fund preservation and repairs to the Indian Education building has been received. The money is from the Historic Preservation Fund and administered by the National Park Service. The building was damaged by Hurricane Florence.

Board members also were told of Swivl robot devices that move as they record teachers moving about in the classroom. The robots could be used to enhance remote learning.

At the start of the meeting, board members observed a moment of silence for former Lumbee Tribal chairman, school board member and board chairman Paul Brooks, who died Jan. 23, and for the family of former board member Steve Martin as they mourn the recent loss of his mother.

