Crafts ready to go at RCPL

February 10, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Robeson County Public Library Outreach Specialist Caroline Lloyd places Valentine take-and-make crafts at the rear entrance of the library on North Chestnut Street in Lumberton on Wednesday. The library is supplying the public with free crafts, crossword puzzles and Valentine’s Day cards for children. New children’s crafts are available at all seven locations across the county on a weekly basis and family craft kits are available each month. The library began dispensing craft kits in June. For more information about the kits, call 910-738-4859 . Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

