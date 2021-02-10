Crafts ready to go at RCPL

February 12, 2021
LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s COVID-19 numbers trended in the right direction for the second straight week.
The Robeson County Health Department reported Wednesday there were 456 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the county during the seven-day period between Feb. 4 and Wednesday. This is down from the 621 cases between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3.
There have now been 14,862 total cases in Robeson County since the pandemic began.
Six virus-related deaths were reported in the county from Feb. 4 to Wednesday, down from eight between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3.
The new numbers bring the total pandemic death toll in the county to 207.
Wednesday’s report is the most recent case statistics issued by the county Health Department.
Robeson County’s positivity rate is down to 7.9%, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.
“(This is) the lowest since before issues surfaced with the processing plants,” Smith said.
A “collateral advantage” of most of the population masking, distancing and hand-washing to protect against COVID-19 has contributed to a sharp decline in influenza cases and deaths, he said. There have been only 155 flu-related hospitalizations nationwide and one pediatric death.
UNC Health Southeastern reported 16 virus-positive patients in isolation at its hospital as of 11 a.m. Friday, down from 25 on Feb. 5 and the lowest mark since Dec. 18, 2020. Only one potential positive is under investigation.
Eight UNC Health Southeastern employees are quarantined because of potential exposure. That’s down from 17 on Feb. 5 and the lowest mark since this past summer.
The North Carolina Department of Heath and Human Services reported Friday that 11,057 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been administered in Robeson County, and 5,350 second doses. The cumulative second-dose figure has more than doubled since Feb. 5.
Of these, 6,715 first doses and 3,418 second doses were administered by UNC Health Southeastern.
Educators will be eligible to receive vaccinations starting Feb. 24, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.
That change may affect other groups’ ability to receive vaccinations, Smith said.
“People in the previous groups who have delayed starting their series, may not be able to do so easily in the future,” Smith said. “There is a finite amount of vaccine and there will be more people trying to access it. If you can get an appointment or be a walk-in, you need to do it soon.”
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported on Friday nine active cases among the student body, 11 among faculty and staff, and two among subcontractors. Of these, eight student cases and seven faculty and staff cases are cases detected since Feb. 5.
The university’s cumulative numbers for the spring semester are 20 cases among the student body, 20 among faculty and staff, and five among subcontractors.
The drive-thru testing event that took place Jan. 27-28 at the university as students returned to campus yielded 24 positives out of more than 1,000 people tested. Of those, however, one of the positives was not part of the UNCP community and six of the positives had already tested positive and were not isolating.
“Subtracting those yields, a positivity rate of less than 1.7% for the UNCP population, which is truly remarkable,” Smith said.
Statewide, the NCDHHS reported 27,245 cases between Feb. 6 and noon Friday, down from the 40,890 cases reported between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5. This is the lowest weekly total since Nov. 21-27, 2020.
Since the start of the pandemic there have been 814,594 cases reported in the state.
There have been 535 virus-related deaths reported in the state since Feb. 6, down from 684 reported from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5. This brings the pandemic death total to 10,376, as of noon Friday.
The NCDHHS reported 2,151 virus-related hospitalizations in the state Friday, down from 2,523 on Feb. 5 and the lowest total since Dec. 4.