Event Saturday in Lumberton aims to promote unity

February 10, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Strong Better Together will host an event Saturday to promote unity.

The Restoring Our Community through Unity event, which is free to the public, will take place at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Page Street in Lumberton at 1 p.m. Scheduled to speak are Tiffany Mosley, John Dunlap, Christian Mosley, the Rev. Aaron Hunt, Unified Robeson NAACP President Tyrone Watson Sr. and Michael Muhammad X.

People in attendance at the event must wear face masks. The event also will include free food and drinks.