Event Saturday in Lumberton aims to promote unity

LUMBERTON — The City of Lumberton’s Main Street Advisory Board has been recognized as an accredited 2020 Main Street program by the National Main Street Center.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Dencie Lambdin, the board’s chair, as part of her quarterly presentation to Lumberton City Council during Council’s regular meeting, which took place virtually.

The accreditation came after North Carolina Main Street made a recommendation on behalf of the local board to the National Main Street Center.

“As you can imagine, our group is very proud of this designation, not only for the work that we’ve been able to do, but for the City of Lumberton to be able to claim that accreditation,” Lambdin said.

Lambdin also spoke of the group’s plans for 2021. Among them are moving forward with the creation of a downtown pocket park; presenting a draft of local appearance and design guidelines in collaboration with a design planner for Council approval, after which design education will be provided for downtown property owners; and working on policies and ordinances to bring to Council to prevent demolition of historic structures.

A “clean sweep” of litter in downtown is scheduled for Feb. 27, ahead of the March 6 Rumba on the Lumber 5K run. A clean sweep was held in November and was “very successful,” Lambdin said.

David McClish, owner of Hard Road Fitness in downtown, has joined the advisory board, Lambdin said.

In other business, Council approved a contract with Pelton Aggregates to grind a large amount of concrete from both the Saddletree Landfill and the site of the former Ramada Inn on Kahn Drive, which has been demolished over the past two weeks.

Pelton Aggregates’ low bid was $8 per ton. The city is not currently sure exactly how many tons of concrete need to be crushed, but the project will not exceed $120,000 and will be paid for using money from the city’s water and sewer capital reserve fund.

City Manager Wayne Horne said the rate is a bargain.

“If we buy crushing on the open market it’s $21 a ton for it, so this is a significant savings for the city,” he said. “It’s been two years since we did a crushing project, so we have a lot of concrete accumulated.”

Councilman Leroy Rising thanked the city’s Public Works staff for their work on the Ramada Inn demolition.

“I would like to thank all of them involved in taking down the Ramada Inn, and the manager for making that happen,” said Rising, in whose Precinct 1 the former Ramada Inn site sits. “Many comments have been received my way thanking us for getting that down, and they’ve done a great job. And they’ve done it very quickly too. I thought it would take much longer. So on behalf of Precinct 1 and the residents, we are so grateful and thankful that it’s down now, and would like to thank everybody involved.”

Council also held public hearings on three rezoning requests and a conditional use permit request, including two requests by Lumberton Housing Authority.

Council will vote on these requests during a called meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 17. The vote could not be held during Wednesday’s meeting because public comments are allowed to be submitted up to 24 hours after public hearings that are being held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a vote cannot be held until the comment period is closed.

The LHA has asked that land on Caton Road be rezoned from heavy manufacturing to multi-family residential so a multi-family development can be built.

The Authority also has requested a conditional use permit for property on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to allow for operation of a government office. The LHA has been renting office space since after Hurricane Matthew struck Robeson County in October 2016.

“We like this location because we would be within one mile of half of our residents,” said Adrian Lowery, LHA executive director.

The other rezoning requests are by Jason M. Britt, of Britt & Hammonds Investment Properties LLC, to rezone property on Old Whiteville Road from single-family agricultural to single-family residential-subdivision; and Fred G. Mills, to rezone property on Harrill Road from single-family residential to business-community for the construction of a multi-family development.

No comments were made Wednesday on any of the requests.

Council also approved revisions to the city’s cemetery buyback formula on the recommendation of City Attorney Holt Moore.

The previous formula did not account for inflation, and therefore basing the city’s purchasing price on what the seller bought the plots for was unfair when the plots were bought decades ago, Moore said.

“Staff recommends that we amend the ordinance to purchase the lot for 90% of what the seller paid or 50% of the price that we are currently selling to Lumberton residents, minus the administrative fee, whichever is greater,” he said.

Council also approved the appointment of Mickey Meekins to the Airport Commission, replacing Mitchell Taylor, who died in December. Discussions about who will replace Bill Antone, who died in January, are ongoing.

In other business, Council:

— Adopted a resolution in support of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ commemoration of COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day on March 1. More than 60 cities nationwide are observing this day.

— Approved a resolution adopting a 20 mph speed limit for Griffin Street.

— Approved a $19,450 bid from Tracco LLC for work on three residential demolitions under the Housing Mitigation Grant Program. The cost will be paid for using HMGP grant funds.

— Approved a $44,726 bid from Lumber River Quality Builders for work on a residential rehab project under the city’s Community Development Block Grant’s Neighborhood Revitalization Grant.

— Approved the replacement of a meter calibration system at a cost of $21,744. TESCO Metering was the low bidder in a trade-in with the existing system, which is more than 20 years old and obsolete. The city had previously budgeted $45,000.

— Approved pending grant agreements for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Moore said these agreements are expected to be received by the city “any day.” The motion gives city staff the authority to move forward with the grant agreements when they are received, preventing any unnecessary delay.

— Approved a change order of $32,224.64 for landscaping work being done at West Lumberton Resource Center. The city received a $3,500 credit for unused brick labor, Public Works Director Rob Armstrong said. The money will be taken from contingency funds set aside for this project.

— Approved lending $64,275 to the Robeson County library to fund the library’s exterior panel replacement project. The project costs $356,600, of which $114,025 was previously paid by the city and $40,000 by Robeson County. The loan will help with the project’s completion. A similar request has been submitted to the county for a $118,300 loan. The loan would be paid back over five years.

— Approved applying for a building reuse grant for Project Hound Building Reuse. The application is for assistance from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. If the grant is approved the money would be used to help renovate an existing downtown building into a restaurant and sports bar. City Manager Horne said this would be a second location for a business that already exists in the city. The restaurant would add 20 to 30 new jobs within the next two years.

— Approved the acceptance of an Arbor Day Foundation Corporate Engagement Grant of $13,000 for the purpose of planting and maintaining trees in the city.

— Approved $500 in Community Revitalization Funds for housing assistance on California Drive.

— Approved the renewal of the city’s retail strategies contract.

— Set public hearings for the March meeting. The hearings would be on an annexation request by Joseph and Shelby Hodge for two parcels of land on Arbor Lane, an annexation request by Michael and Barbara Walters for two parcels on Harrill Road, and a rezoning petition by Jonathan Hunt for property on Kenric Road.