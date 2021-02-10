Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying vehicles believed to be involved in theft

February 10, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Anyone with information about this passenger car, seen leaving the scene of a theft on Seventh Street Road in Lumberton, can report details to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100. The car and a pickup truck were seen leaving the location.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying this vehicle and its owner. This vehicle and a passenger car were captured on surveillance footage leaving a location on Seventh Street Road in Lumberton after a theft.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of two vehicles believed to be involved in a theft that took place on Seventh Street Road in Lumberton.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying the passenger car and pickup truck, and the owners of the two vehicles.

“The vehicles were observed leaving the location of a theft on Seventh Street Road, Lumberton,” a Sheriff’s Office statement released Tuesday reads in part.

The Robesonian was unable to obtain information about the time and date of the theft.

To report information about the vehicles, call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.