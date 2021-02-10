US Marshals Service arrests Lumberton man who had been on the run for months

LUMBERTON — A 21-year-old Lumberton man who eluded police for more than three months after a robbery in St. Pauls was captured Wednesday in Lumberton by the U.S. Marshals Service.

John Franklin Williams, of Wilton Street, was charged with common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. Williams was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Williams is believed to have conspired with Dominique Page “to forcibly steal a pocketbook from a woman” at the Five Star Discount gas station and convenience store on Oct. 19, according to the police department. The store is located at 502 W. Broad St. in St. Pauls.

Page was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with common law robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy.

The police department requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service after “Williams went into hiding.”

“Special thanks to the Marshal Service for all of their help!” a statement released Wednesday by the police department reads in part.