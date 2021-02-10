Robeson County EMS to be host of blood drive Wednesday at RCC

Jessica Horne Staff writer
<p>Rivera</p>

Rivera

<p>Smith</p>

Smith

    LUMBERTON — Robeson County Emergency Medical Services saw success in administering whole blood to trauma patients this past year, and is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday to continue saving lives.

    County EMS began giving patients whole blood in August 2020, said Nestor Rivera, Quality Assurance and Quality Improvement specialist and paramedic with Robeson County EMS.

    Whole blood is collected from blood donations and can be “transfused in its original form,” according to The Red Cross. It contains red and white blood cells and platelets and is used primarily for surgeries or trauma situations.

    “We’ve used whole blood six times,” Rivera said. “We’ve had great success.”

    One cardiac arrest patient was saved because of the whole blood, which aided other recipients’ recovery.

    Before whole blood administration was authorized, patients could only receive IV fluid, or saline, which lacks blood’s ability to help form clots to stop bleeding and to carry oxygen to organs, Rivera said.

    Robeson County’s is the second 911 service in the state to administer whole blood, said Dr. Timothy Smith, medical director of Robeson County EMS. Onslow County EMS also administers whole blood.

    “When people are losing blood, we are replacing that with blood, not IV fluids,” Rivera said.

    “Their chances of being resuscitated are much higher,” Smith said of whole blood recipients.

    County EMS averages more than 25,000 calls per year, with 13% being trauma related, Smith said.

    In 2020 alone, Robeson County EMS was dispatched to 25,476 calls, with 13% being trauma related, Rivera said. Among those 3,325 trauma calls were 2,108 vehicle crashes and 505 assaults, the top two types of trauma calls in terms of numbers.

    And the EMS team, like others across the nation, is working to save lives during a blood shortage.

    Thus, the first responders are hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Robeson Community College. The event’s co-host is The Blood Connection, which supplies county EMS with blood. Testing for COVID-19 antibodies also is available at the college, which is located at 5160 Fayetteville Road. All donors will receive a $20 gift card.

    “The Blood Connection and us are following strict guidelines to make sure everyone is safe and protected if they show up to donate blood,” Rivera said. “The beauty behind The Blood Connection is all donated blood stays in the Carolinas. So we are helping our community.”

    People interested in donating can visit https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/162670.

    Smith said the blood drive can help community members give back to others and save lives.

    “It could mean the difference between life or death of one of their loved ones,” he said.

    “This right here is probably one of the most important things they can do,” Smith added.

    The decision to administer whole blood was part of the Trauma Initiative started in 2019, Rivera said. The county’s high ranking for trauma propelled Rivera, Smith and Robeson County EMS Director Patrick Cummings to do something.

    Administering tourniquets, other medications and whole blood on ambulances are among the techniques used by efforts by EMS to save lives, Rivera said.

    “Our trauma initiative is to stop bleeding,” Smith said.

    The desire to save lives was a motivator behind the effort by many to bring a medical emergency response helicopter to Robeson County, Rivera said.

    An AirLife North Carolina helicopter began operations out of a helicopter base at the Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services, located at 2391 N. Roberts Ave., in August 2019.

    And Robeson County EMS hopes to continue using progressive techniques to save the lives of county residents and others in the future, Smith said.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]