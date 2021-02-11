Church of the week

February 11, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Calvary Cornerstone Holiness Church

— Address: 337 S. Elizabeth St., St. Pauls

— Pastor: Rev. David Hodge

— Phone: 910-865-5555

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Sunday Worship, 10:45 a.m.; Sunday Bible Study, 6 p.m.; and Wednesday Bible Study, 7 p.m. Because of COVID-19, only Sunday Worship services are held at this time.

— Denomination: Non-denominational Pentecostal

— Congregation: 120

— Established: 1952

— Favorite scripture: Matthew 6:33

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”