Grabbing some air time

February 11, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Five-year-old Darin Simpkins jumps from a swing Thursday afternoon at Luther Britt Park as his dad, 34-year-old Michael Simpkins, watches. The Lumberton residents visited the park to get out of the house. Overcast skies and a high temperature in the 60s made for a pleasant afternoon for fun in the park.

