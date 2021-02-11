US attorney for Eastern District of NC resigns per Biden request

The United States attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, which includes Robeson County, submitted his letter of resignation Thursday.
A statement from the Raleigh-based office states Robert J. Higdon Jr. is resigning effective midnight Feb. 28 in “response to President (Joe) Biden’s request that all Presidentially appointed United States Attorneys step down.”
The Biden administration asked Tuesday that the remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate to submit their resignations. Biden spared only two federal prosecutors who are conducting politically sensitive probes, including of President Biden’s son, according to a federal Justice Department news release.
Asking U.S. attorneys to resign is not unusual in the wake of a change in administration, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.
“U.S. Attorneys are political appointees and it is routine for them to be asked to step down when an administration changes. This isn’t in any way a reflection of their performance, the work they did, or that there is an issue in the district,” a statement from Tillis’ office reads.
In his letter addressed to President Joe Biden, Higdon wrote, “It has been my great privilege and honor to serve as United States Attorney. I am very grateful to former President (Donald) Trump for the opportunity to serve the people of eastern North Carolina as their chief federal law enforcement officer. And I am grateful to United States Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis for their support and recommendations that made my service possible.”
Higdon went on to say he leaves the office with deep respect for the men and women who serve the United States Department of Justice in the Eastern District as prosecutors and as members of the support staff.
“They are dedicated to the safety and security of our citizens, and their tireless work has made communities all across our state safer and more secure,” Higdon wrote.
The people being asked to resign are holding duly appointed Senate-confirmed positions, he said. But they are political appointments, and it is not unusual for this transition to occur, said Phillip Stephens, Robeson County Republican Party chairman.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions went through the same process during the Donald Trump administration, Stephens said.
“To be fair, each administration pursues their own appointees,” he said.
There are 93 U.S. attorneys leading federal prosecutor offices across the United States, though as of Tuesday, only 57 appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate remained, according to a Justice Department website. Many Trump appointees resigned before the transition, and their jobs are held by people installed in acting roles without Senate confirmation.
Biden did not immediately ask those people to step down, though he will do so eventually. Among the people is acting D.C. U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, whose office is handling all prosecutions stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
“We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition. Until U.S. attorney nominees are confirmed, the interim and acting leaders in the U.S. Attorneys’ offices will make sure that the department continues to accomplish its critical law enforcement mission, vigorously defend the rule of law and pursue the fair and impartial administration of justice for all,” acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson said in a statement announcing the request for resignations.