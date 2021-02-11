NC House approves legislation mandating K-12 public schools reopen

Moore
RALEIGH — Robeson County’s two state House delegates cast yes votes Thursday as the General Assembly chamber approved legislation mandating K-12 public schools reopen, at least in part, to students.
Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, and Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican from Tabor City, were among the 74 House members who voted in favor of Senate Bill 37, which would compel school districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction to the state’s 1.5 million public school students. Forty-four representatives voted against the legislation that was then returned to the Senate, where it had been approved Tuesday on a 29-16 vote.
The legislation stalled in the Senate because senators did not agree with the House’s changes. Each chamber has now formed a conference committee. The committees are to meet and try to reach agreement on a version of the legislation that can be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper. A conference report vote could come as early as Monday night.
Senate Bill 37 would give districts about two weeks to reopen schools while also granting parents the option of having their child continue to learn remotely. Republican leaders want classrooms swiftly reopened, but Cooper, a Democrat, has expressed concern about a statewide requirement mandating the reopening.
With support from five Democrats and all Republicans, House members passed the legislation with key modifications. The updated proposal allows educators to receive special accommodations that could allow them to continue teaching remotely if either they or a child of theirs are at increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. Still, school boards wouldn’t be required to offer teachers that option if “no reasonable accommodations exist.”
“Closing schools has burdened North Carolina families economically while young people fall behind in their studies, producing a devastating impact on student achievement and exacerbating socioeconomic disparities,” House Speaker Tim Moore said in a statement.
Democrats have thus far proven unsuccessful in their efforts to delay implementation of the bill.
Teacher advocates have expressed concern about being forced to return to work in person. Guidance from state public health officials prioritizes getting elementary school children back to school amid concerns of heightened learning loss. Six feet of physical separation is not required for K-5 students while they are seated in a classroom. Safety standards are far stricter for middle school and high school pupils.
While COVID-19 cases in the state have dropped substantially over the past month, fears of a resurgence fueled by coronavirus variants remain. The North Carolina Association of Educators, the state’s largest lobbying group for teachers, wants workers vaccinated immediately.
Cooper on Wednesday announced that about 240,000 teachers, principals and school staff of all ages could get vaccinated starting Feb. 24 as part of a staggered rollout of a Phase 3 distribution. But the combination of supply shortages and strong demand among elderly residents could make it more difficult for educators to book an appointment.