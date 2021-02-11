NC House approves legislation mandating K-12 public schools reopen

LUMBERTON — The City of Lumberton was awarded a $3.1 million grant to fund construction of a permanent floodgate system to prevent flooding to area businesses in southwest Lumberton.

City officials learned Thursday of the grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

“We are certainly pleased and certainly relieved,” City Manager Wayne Horne said. “We put a lot of time and effort in securing funding and this grant here with EDA was the final piece that will make the project possible, and it will benefit a lot of folks who were impacted by two major storms, hurricanes Matthew and Florence. For the future, hopefully, it will eliminate flooding in the west-south Lumberton area.”

The project, which will cost an estimated $5 million, will involve installing two floodgates at the abutments of the Interstate 95 bridge near VFW Road to prevent floodwaters from the Lumber River from flowing into the city.

In addition to the EDA Grant, the city has secured funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation and North Carolina Office of Recover and Resiliency for the project, Horne said.

“This has been an ongoing project since Hurricane Matthew, so the staff has been working on it for some time,” the city manager said. “Basically, what we’re doing is to protect the citizens and this project, when completed, hopefully will eliminate some of the major flooding that we’ve experienced in the past.”

The EDA grant, which is to be matched with $1 million in local investment, is expected to create 90 jobs, retain 323 jobs, and spur $4.25 million in private investment, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“This EDA investment will protect critical public infrastructure for major industries located in the Lumberton area,” said Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “EDA plays an important role in supporting locally driven disaster recovery and resiliency plans, and this investment will ensure the local economy continues to thrive in the event of a future flood.”

State and federal officials said the funding will have a positive effect on Lumberton.

“This funding will help Lumberton build back stronger, funding critical infrastructure that will help improve the quality of life for Robeson County and the businesses protected by the floodgate,” Gov. Roy Cooper.

United States Sen. Thom Tillis and U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop each said they have made hurricane recovery and resiliency a top priority since hurricanes Matthew and Florence devastated Eastern North Carolina.

“Following Hurricane Florence, I worked directly with Lumberton officials to understand their needs and advocated on their behalf to secure the funding necessary to protect the community from future damage,” Tillis said.

The floodgates are “critical for ensuring a safe environment for small business owners and workers. The construction of a permanent floodgate system will create jobs and opportunities for the Lumberton community, and offer protection from future major flooding events. I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the local economy,” the senator said.

“Providing disaster assistance in response to the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence has been a top priority of mine since I took office,” said Bishop, NC-09. “The Economic Development Administration’s grant puts the City of Lumberton and Robeson County one step closer to recovery and bolsters its resilience against future disasters.”

Engineering contracts for the floodgates’ design were approved months ago by Lumberton City Council and that process has been underway, but the city ran into issues with the state about the gates’ placement, Horne said.

“We initially designed the floodgates to be on the east side of 95, but the state came back after review and said they prefer it be built on the west side, so we’ve basically had to back up and start over on design,” Horne said. “That has slowed the project down.”

The N.C. Department of Transportation and the CSX Railroad, which owns the tracks at the floodgate site, both are working with the city’s plans and will help control floodgate operations. The railroad would be blocked when the gates are closed.

“There’s been a lot of different players involved in this project,” Horne said. “I just want to compliment my city staff.”

He credited Deputy City Manager Brandon Love, Public Works Director Robert Armstrong and Attorney Holt Moore for their “diligence in following through with different projects to bring it to this level.”

Horne said the backing of the mayor and City Council’s also helped.

“All of this had to go through them. They were 100% supportive of it,” Horne said.

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southeastern Economic Development Commission, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

Horne thanked EDA representative Hillary Sherman and Pam Bostic, Southeastern Economic Development Commission’s executive director, who worked with city staff in shepherding them through the application process.

“They played an important part in helping us get this funding,” Horne said.

This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by hurricanes Florence, Michael and Lane, typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act.

“There’s a little more administrative work ahead of us, but at least we know the majority of the funding is there and we can now move forward with the full design and we can take it to the Council for bid,” Horne said.