Commissioners approve moving exercise equipment into Town Hall parking bay

ST. PAULS — Town employees here soon will have access to gym equipment at Town Hall, thanks to a decision made Thursday by the Board of Commissioners.

The decision to move exercise equipment into a parking bay was made during a regular commissioners’ meeting that took place in the courtroom in Town Hall.

Over the next week or two one of three garage bay areas will be cleared and cleaned so equipment such as a treadmill, universal weight machine and other items can be moved in, Chief of Police Steve Dollinger said.

The police department continues to get equipment, like a treadmill, Humvee, two televisions, a camera and other items, for free from the Law Enforcement Support Office, Dollinger said.

In other business, board members approved sending a letter to the Robeson County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the sale of liquor by the drink on the November ballot for town residents to approve or disapprove.

Commissioners also approved a $297,568 bid from JSmith Civil, LLC, a civil construction service, for work on the Wilkinson Drive drainage project.

The commissioners voted 5-1 to approve mask requirements for town employees who are on the job, with Commissioner Donna Patterson casting the lone opposition vote.

Patterson said she understood the need for masks, but the masks can be uncomfortable and unsafe.

“When I’m walking, if I look down, my mask goes up into my eyes,” Patterson said.

Mayor Elbert Gibson told supervisors to talk to employees and make sure they are wearing masks when they are interacting with members of the public.

“We have been lucky, but our luck has run out,” Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson said.

“We’re starting to have cases with some of our employees, and this is something that we’re supposed to be doing,” Jackson added.

Also on Thursday, the commissioners voted to raise the price of police reports to $5. The higher price, charged to people seeking copies of the reports, will help the town raise money with which to pay the fees, which have increased, associated with its credit card machine. Each time the town receives a credit card payment it must pay a fee to a financial company for processing services.

“For police reports, we were going in the hole,” interim Town Administrator Debra McNeill said.

The police reports previously cost between $1 and $2, she said.

Since the town began using the credit card machine to process payments, it has taken in thousands of dollars, she said. And more residents are using credit cards to pay for town services and fees rather than use checks or cash. Fees associated with the service are well worth the system.

The commissioners took no action Thursday on a request from the N.C. Department of Transportation to change the name of a road near Sanderson Farms. The request comes in relation to a Lumbee River EMC plan to place an electrical substation near the plant.

McNeill and Public Works Director Danny Holloman plan to visit the site Friday and get more information before a decision is made.

Holloman also told commissioners he bought a pickup truck for the Public Works department and is hoping to buy three more and sell two of the trucks in use by the department. Sometimes he or department employees must walk to areas they are servicing, and additional vehicles are needed, Holloman said.

He also said the Public Works department will be busier soon because multiple projects, like the Gumbo Branch clearing, Elizabeth Street project, sewer rehabilitation project and Wilkinson Drive project, will be underway in the coming months. Holloman estimates the sewer rehabilitation project to start sometime in March.

Also on Thursday, commissioners moved a regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, up to Nov. 9. The year’s meeting schedule is to be posted soon on the town’s website.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 11.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]