Three governing boards scheduled to meet next week

February 12, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three governing boards are scheduled to meet next week.

Fairmont commissioners are to meet 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center. The meeting will be livestreamed for public viewing on the town’s Facebook page.

Among items to be discussed are an audit contract for fiscal year 2020-21 with S. Preston Douglas & Associates and the possibility of financing the purchase of a used fire truck.

The Maxton Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

Agenda items to be discussed include a budget amendment to increase the Public Works director’s salary by $10,000, an auditing contract for fiscal year 2020-21 with S. Preston Douglas & Associates and moving the Animal Control budget from Public Works to the police department.

The Lumbee Tribal Council is to convene 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting can be viewed live on the tribe’s website at https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream. Community members can submit community comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. Thursday for reading during the meeting.