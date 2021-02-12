Three governing boards scheduled to meet next week

LUMBERTON — Plans to redevelop the property where the old Ramada Inn once stood is back at square one.

“We’re going back to the drawing board,” said Harry Jhala, a Lumberton developer and owner of the property on Kahn Drive. “We spent a lot of money in the first phase of designing, but we’re going back to the drawing board.”

The project restart was caused by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s $300 million Interstate 95 widening project. Planning and development already are underway to widen almost 9 miles of I-95 to a total of eight lanes in Lumberton between Interstate 74 to just south of Exit 22.

Preliminary designs of the widening project show Khan Drive, which runs parallel to I-95, shifting over onto Jhala’s property, which will directly affect redevelopment plans.

Jhala and his partner Mangesh Patel, owner of Karma Developers LLC in Atlanta, set out three years ago to divide the land where the Ramada Inn once stood into three tracts. One tract was to be for restaurants, and two multi-story hotels were to be built on each of the other two tracts.

Because the I-95 design phase is still in the works the plans may change and the property may not be effected.

“We aren’t sure yet,” said Andrew Barksdale, an NCDOT spokesperson. “Of course, if we do decide we need to take the building, the property owner would be fully compensated.”

For now, Jhala’s Atlanta-based engineers are working to determine if the original concept can be saved.

“The developer (Jhala) is making adjustments to the site plan for their new development to reflect our plans to widen I-95 and improve that interchange,” Barksdale said. “We are seeking to coordinate with the developer, answer their questions about how our final design for that location is coming along, etc.”

“If it does not fit our need, what we need to do, we may not be able to do two hotels,” Jhala said. “The three-restaurant plan is for sure. We’re doing it.”

Moe’s Southwestern Grill, Schlotzsky’s and Cinnabon were slated to go into the eatery building two years ago. Jhala is about 80% sure that the restaurants are still on board.

“Nothing is guaranteed in life,” Jhala said. “We have worked with them, and hopefully this will fall into place.”

Jhala and Patel had secured a bank loan to fund the project, but it was lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related restrictions.

“We have another bank,” he said. “They’re willing to work with us on this project.”

For now, Jhala is thankful that the old hotel has come down. Lumberton’s Public Works Department demolished the 50-year-old building and is in the process of hauling the remains to a landfill.

Jhala bought the land, which contained the Ramada Inn, in 2012. The hotel was abandoned after it was flooded during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It was condemned in September 2020. During the years the hotel stood abandoned homeless people repeatedly broke in to find shelter from the cold and from inclement weather. The building was vandalized multiple times and a portion of the building was burned.

“I’m glad to see that building go down finally,” Jhala said. “That was an eyesore. It’s finally down, so we can develop that property.”

A major step in developing the land will be elevating the property 2 feet. Jhala must meet city and Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines for elevating property in a flood plain before he can build.

“We will have to do it,” he said. “I do not want to do anything else that is gonna cause me another problem here in life, so we will definitely make sure everything is according to the guidelines and code, whatever the FEMA codes are and city codes.”

“We will try to develop that property and we will try to do our best again, and hopefully this time we’ll succeed in raising it up to the proper elevation and move forward,” Jhala added.

A new design should be in place within the next month and it will be presented to NCDOT and the city.

“I’m not the expert at that but the experts, the engineers and drawing designers, can do their job and they can figure out what it needs to be and how it needs to be,” Jhala said. “Once they get that done, we’ll get that back to the DOT and the city and move forward slowly. That’s the phase we’re in now.

“Every day is a little more progress.”