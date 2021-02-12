Red Springs police hunt for those responsible for shooting that sent elderly woman to hospital

RED SPRINGS — Police here are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left an elderly woman hospitalized.

Red Springs police responded about 12:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired into a residence on the 200 block of Baldwin Street, according to Red Springs police Chief Brent Adkins. Officers found multiple bullet holes in the residence and a 62-year-old woman, whose name was not released, suffering from gunshot wounds to both feet. She was taken to UNC Health Southeastern’s hospital, where she was being treated for her injuries.

Investigators are “gathering and following leads” to find the person or persons responsible for the shooting, Adkins said.

Three other people were in the home at the time of the shooting, including a 62-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman and 12 year-old girl, the police chief said. A 43-year-old man was outside the residence at the time of the shooting. No other people were injured in the shooting.

“This is an irresponsible act and shows that the person or persons have no fear of the law and a complete disrespect for human life. This careless act placed small children and elderly members of this household in danger, and this will not be tolerated in Red Springs. Our citizens deserve to live in peace, without the fear of being harmed within their own home,” Adkins said in a statement.

The police chief said he would reach out to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies for additional manpower, technology and resources to capture the person or persons responsible.

The Red Springs Police Department is offering a reward of an unspecified amount to the person who gives credible information that leads to an arrest, Adkins said. Callers can report information anonymously by contacting Adkins or Red Springs police Lt. Detective Chris McManus.

To report information related to the shooting, call Adkins at 910-580-9137 or McManus at 910-733-8984.