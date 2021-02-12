Blood drive setfor Wednesday

Staff report

ST. PAULS — A blood drive has been scheduled for Wednesday at the Fresh Foods, IGA store here.

The drive is to take place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the store located at 406 E. Broad St. The goal is to address the growing shortage of blood needed to save lives.

Donors can register for an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome. Donors can get a free COVID-19 antibody test.

For more information or to register to donate blood, call Dianne Carter at 910-615-3307 or send an email to [email protected]