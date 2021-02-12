Jersey Mike’s to open at Biggs Park Mall in the spring

RED SPRINGS — The police department here is launching a free program that aims to assure elderly people who live alone that they are never alone.

Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins said the program is intended to serve elderly people within the city limits who live by themselves through the use of daily telephone calls. The police chief announced the program to town commissioners during a Feb. 2 meeting livestreamed on Facebook and via information posted on the Red Springs Police Department Facebook page.

Adkins said he was inspired to start the “Let’s Chat A Minute” program after seeing the effectiveness of the wellness check program in St. Pauls that served between 30 and 40 residents during his time working at the St. Pauls Police Department. He recalls listening to the dispatcher talk to program participants and witnessing the camaraderie officers formed with them. Adkins served in the St. Pauls Police Department for 23 years.

“They mostly didn’t have anybody,” he said of the participants.

And the St. Pauls department’s program offered them peace of mind and friendship, aspects Adkins hopes to instill in his department’s program.

Participants in the program are to call the police department between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. daily, Adkins said. If the police department does not hear from participants during that time, it will call them. If no contact is made, officers will visit the home. Then, if officers cannot make contact with the resident, calls will be made to an alternate person who has a key to the residence.

The police department asks that one or two alternate people are listed on application forms, whom officers can contact if needed. If program participants do leave town, the department asks to be notified ahead of time, so they won’t worry, Adkins said.

Officers in St. Pauls had found some participants in their program who had fallen, and others who had passed away, Adkins said.

Jessica Locklear, the Red Springs Police Department’s administrative assistant, will be in charge of calling participants. She is familiar with the positive effect the program can have on participants’ family members.

Locklear said she is excited to be taking part in a program similar to the St. Pauls program in which her grandmother participated.

“I think it really helped my dad with his stress levels of always being able to call her all the time,” she said.

And Locklear looks forward to providing the service to Red Springs residents, knowing all the benefits that it brings.

“It’s a good program for any police department to have, I believe,” he said.

Anyone interested in registering for the program can visit the police department at 218 S. Main St. and fill out a form or call the department at 910-843-3454.