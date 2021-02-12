Jersey Mike’s to open at Biggs Park Mall in the spring

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Biggs Park Mall is welcoming Jersey Mike’s restaurant to its offerings of restaurants this spring.

Jersey Mike’s, which offers a variety of sub sandwiches, will be located in the old First South Bank building, according to the mall’s website.

“They are doing construction now to get everything ready,” said Chelsea Biggs, mall manager.

The business has planned a tentative grand opening date of April 7, Biggs said.

“We are thrilled to bring a sub above to Lumberton,” said Daniel Terracciano, local franchise owner. “Our mission at Jersey Mike’s is to give back, and we look forward to serving our new community and getting to know our new neighbors. We will hold a grand opening fundraiser for United Way of Robeson County, and hope everyone will come in to support a great local cause.”

There are more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, according to a company spokesman. Nearby restaurant locations include Pembroke and Fayetteville.

“Authentic Jersey bread is the foundation of a sub above. We bake our bread fresh in our stores every day. Traditional white and whole wheat. It’s the only way to have a truly authentic Jersey Mike’s sub,” the company’s website reads in part.

The restaurant originally opened in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, as Mike’s Subs, according to the website. The restaurant chain is headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey.