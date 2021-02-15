Piedmont plans pipeline maintenance near Rev Bill Road this week

February 15, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
A flare stack, like the one shown, will be in use when Piedmont Natural performs routine pipeline maintenance Wednesday and Thursday near 565 Rev Bill Road in Maxton. Courtesy photo | Piedmont Natural Gas

A flare stack, like the one shown, will be in use when Piedmont Natural performs routine pipeline maintenance Wednesday and Thursday near 565 Rev Bill Road in Maxton.

Courtesy photo | Piedmont Natural Gas

CHARLOTTE — People living on or near Rev Bill Road who hear a loud noise and see a tall flame later this week need not be afraid, according to Piedmont Natural Gas.

Personnel with the Charlotte-based company will be performing routine pipeline maintenance near 565 Rev Bill Road in Maxton on Wednesday and Thursday, barring bad weather that could alter the project timetable.

The work will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses, according to Piedmont Natural Gas. People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

“Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources,” a company statement reads in part.

The work is key to continuing Piedmont’s safe, reliable natural gas service and meeting the increased demand for natural gas, according to the company.

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants.