Being early to register pays off

February 15, 2021 Robesonian News 0
William Lester, with Evans Crossroad Volunteer Department, is presented a $100 check by Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, left, and Bruce Mears, Southeast Fire Rescue Committee treasurer, right. Lester was the the winner of the early registration drawing for RCC’s Fire/Rescue College. The college played host to the 47th Southeast Fire/Rescue College Law Enforcement Expo this past weekend.

