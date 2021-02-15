UNC Health Southeastern offers online self-scheduling of first-dose COVID vaccination

February 15, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — People can now schedule a COVID-19 first-dose vaccination through UNC Health Southeastern on the health care system’s website at www.srmc.org.

The option is available to people who are 65 years old and older, and to health care workers based on N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment should click on the “Get Vaccinated” link on the home page and follow the step-by-step instructions. Available appointments will be shown, allowing the user to select the location and time that is most convenient.

At this time, appointments may be scheduled online for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at various clinic locations. Once the schedule is filled, the online scheduling module will be closed and re-opened as new vaccination appointments become available each week.

Individuals interested in participating in the Wednesday vaccination event at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, which is co-sponsored by Robeson United Chapter of the NAACP, should email their name, date of birth and phone number to [email protected]