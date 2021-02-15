UNC Health Southeastern offers online self-scheduling of first-dose COVID vaccination

FAIRMONT — Commissioners here accepted the finalized contract for the incoming town manager on Tuesday during a regular meeting in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center

Henry “Hank” Raper’s first day as town manager of Fairmont will be April 2.

He will be paid a base salary of $63,000 per year, said Town Attorney Jessica Scott. The contract is for one year.

“It will renew annually,” Scott said.

The contract was completed Tuesday and agreed upon by commissioners during a short closed session, Scott said.

“The Board of Commissioners and the prospective hire are in agreement with the terms of the contract,” the attorney said.

Commissioner Heather Seibles was not present during Tuesday’s meeting.

The decision to hire Raper was made during a Jan. 19 meeting. Raper lives in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, and brings with him experience working in the North Carolina towns of Erwin and Pittsboro. He served as the town manager of Nashville, North Carolina, and holds a Master of Public Administration degree and a Juris Doctorate degree.

Commissioner Charles Kemp asked Town Clerk and Finance Director Jenny Larson to send a letter thanking David Richardson, executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments, for his help in the search for a town manager. Kemp also commended Scott “for diligence and hard work she has put in” concerning the contract and hiring process.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners approved an audit contract for fiscal year 2020-21 with S. Preston Douglas & Associates, of Lumberton. The gross fee, including expenses, is to be no more than $14,900, according to the contract.

The town has used the firm for almost 30 years, Larson said.

The commissioners also declared a 1986 GMC pumper truck, a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2007 Dodge Durango as surplus property and authorized selling the vehicles in a sealed bid auction.

Fairmont Fire Chief John “Woody” Woodall asked commissioners for help in buying a $50,000 fire truck to help the department improve its fire insurance rating.

“Every fire department in the state has to have three operational, working, ready-to-go fire engines,” Woodall said.

The Fairmont department has only two, he said.

The department’s current Insurance Services Office rating is five, with the best rating being one and the worst, 10, he said.

“If we don’t do this, it’s going to go to a six or seven,” Woodall said.

Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree asked Woodall if he had searched for any fire engines that could be donated to the department.

Woodall said the fire engine was a great vehicle for the best price, and asked the town to help the department in securing the truck, as it searches for a loan.

The commissioners voted to allow interim Town Manager Ricky Harris to search for funds in the budget to help the fire department buy the vehicle.

Fairmont Rural Fire Chief Rod Heasley asked the town, on behalf of the fire department’s board of directors, to consider allocating future funds for the repaving of Mulberry Street, one block from Red Cross to Center streets; Center Street, one block from Walnut to Mulberry streets; and Red Cross Street from Walnut to Mulberry streets. The rural fire department is located at 203 Mulberry St.

The three blocks are the department’s main throughways in and out when answering emergency calls, Heasley said. Using them in their current poor conditions is causing damage to the department’s vehicles

“We have three trucks right now that are valued at $300,000 each, and we have to get them inspected, and in December we spent about $25,000 repairing all three of these trucks,” he said. “And a lot of that money obviously is tax money, but it hurts the department when we have to spend that kind of money and a lot of the problems that we had back in October and November resulted from alignment — alignment issues, tire issues, stabilizing bar issues.”

Heasley’s request was made during the public comment section of the meeting, and no action was taken.

In other news, the Fairmont Police Department was declared in satisfactory compliance with the U.S. Department of Justice Safe Policing for Safe Communities by the N.C. Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, Mayor Charles Townsend announced. The compliance action was taken in response to former President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 13929, which called for law enforcement agencies to “assess and improve” policies to ensure the safety of citizens.

Terry Evans asked his fellow commissioners to consider revisiting some of the grants available for flooding that former Town Manager Katrina Tatum was pursuing. He said the town lost out on funding that could be used to help departments buy equipment, like its city fire department.

The department is the town’s responsibility to fund, Evans said.

Commissioner Felecia McLean-Kesler invited the public to A Tribute to Black History Reading, Poetry and Art event at The Stage on Feb. 20, 26 and 27 at 5 p.m. each day. To learn more or to participate, call 843-244-8703.

McLean-Kesler also said a grand opening ceremony for A Taste of Trelawny Jamaican Restaurant has been scheduled for 10 a.m. March 6 at 3541 Lackey St. in Lumberton.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for March 16.