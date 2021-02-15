Red Springs police investigate shooting that leaves man injured

February 15, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Police here are investigating a Saturday shooting on Eighth Avenue that sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Eighth Avenue, said Chief of Police Brent Adkins.

The man was shot in the right shoulder while in a vehicle by the residence, Adkins said. He was taken by personal vehicle to UNC Health Southeastern medical center in Lumberton, where he was treated and released.

The victim’s name and age were not released.

No one else was injured at the time of the shooting, Adkins said.

The victim has not cooperated with police in the investigation, the police chief said. Investigators recovered three bullet casings from the crime scene.

Police are unsure if the shooting is related to the Friday morning shooting on the 200 block of Baldwin Street that left a 62-year-old woman hospitalized, he said. The woman, who was shot in both feet, is expected to recover.

Anyone with more information about the shootings should call Adkins at 910-580-9137 or Red Springs police Lt. Detective Chris McManus at 910-733-8984. Callers can remain anonymous.