RCCCC gets gift of kitchen appliances from Mountaire Farms

February 16, 2021 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0

Jessica Horne Staff writer
Wendy Hardin, Facility and Supply coordinator at Robeson County Church and Community Center, left, inspects appliances Tuesday afternoon with the center’s executive director, Brianna Goodwin. The appliances were donated Saturday by Mountaire Farms, which is remodeling its cafeteria.

    LUMBERTON — The recent donation of kitchen appliances to Robeson County Church and Community Center soon will help the organization expand its services in the community, according to the center’s executive director.

    Mountaire Farms donated one grill, stove top, three deep fryers, two chillers, four food warmers and an ice machine to the center, said Jarrod Lowery, a Community Relations manager at Mountaire Farms. Other items, like serving tables, will be donated in the coming weeks.

    The items were picked up from the company’s Lumber Bridge location on Saturday by RCCCC staff members, said Wendy Hardin, Facility and Supply coordinator at RCCCC.

    “We actually are doing some remodeling at our Lumber Bridge plant,” Lowery said.

    And the chicken processing plant was looking for organizations that could use the cafeteria appliances that are still working, he said. So, Lowery called Brianna Goodwin, RCCCC executive director, to offer the supplies.

    The center has big plans for the kitchen appliances, Goodwin said.

    “We talked in years past about the potential for having classes, cooking classes, for community members,” Goodwin said.

    Providing hot meals to community members is also part of the plan, she said. But RCCCC previously lacked equipment to incorporate the services.

    “In the next few months we’re going to take a look at how we’re going to set this equipment up,” Goodwin said.

    Hardin and Goodwin thanked the food processing company for its donations.

    “Mountaire has always been good to us,” Hardin said.

    The plant has donated chicken to the pantry for more than 10 years, Goodwin said.

    “They’re great partners,” Lowery said.

    “Mountaire believes in supporting our community partners, and they’ve been a partner and they’re gonna be a partner forever,” he added.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

