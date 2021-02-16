Maxton Board of Commissioners OK traffic safety program

Nelson
MAXTON — The Board of Commissioners here gave the town’s police chief the go-ahead on Tuesday to pursue joining a camera program that could improve road safety at busy intersections.
The program, called the Redflex Project, is an innovative Intelligent Transport Solutions technology company that designs and creates smart and advanced solutions that make roads safer. The technology’s focus includes road congestion and safety, traffic management, and advanced video analytics.
Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson is working to gather statistical data so digital traffic enforcement systems can be installed at intersection on Dr Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Patterson Street.
“It would automatically take photographs of the license plates of vehicles at a stop sign or a particular intersection,” Nelson said.
The cameras would multiply the police force by monitoring areas when officers are not present, she said.
“If there was some type of accident and an officer wasn’t present, we could see what happened at those intersections,” Nelson said. “If we had a crime take place we could see in that area where the cameras are.”
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners voted to transfer animal control responsibilities from the Public Works Department to the police department. John Hunt, a Public Works Department employee, had been charged with animal control duties.
“What we’ve seen as of late is an influx in animal calls and with the duties that Mr. Hunt has it’s difficult for him to be able to devote the amount of time that is necessary to make sure animals are properly registered,” Nelson said.
“We’re already going out and taking reports for different things. If we’re already working in conjunction with Robeson County we should have the entire responsibility,” she added.
The commissioners also voted to reclassify a vacant part-time position on the police department’s budget to hire a part-time animal control officer.
Nelson said the department already has the vehicle and equipment the officer will use and the Robeson County Animal Shelter approved the use of a kennel the town already has on hand to temporarily house animals.
“This will come at no extra cost to the town,” Nelson said.
The commissioners scheduled a special meeting to review applicants for the town manager position for 5 p.m. Monday at Town Hall. The meeting will be closed to the public.
Town Clerk Michael Cousar said the town has 15 application from Indeed, and David Richardson, executive director of Lumber River Council of Governments, also will provide applications for review.
The town manager position was left vacant after the Board of Commissioners voted Dec. 15, 2020, to terminate Roosevelt Henegan’s contract. Henegan started the job on Aug. 1, 2019. He replaced Town Manager Kate Bordeaux, who resigned May 13, 2019, after becoming the target of growing criticism from residents.
The position is being filled by interim Town Manager Angela Pitchford.
Also Tuesday, the commissioners voted to amend the town’s budget to increase the salary of the town’s Public Works director by $10,000.
The commissioners voted last month to relieve the work load carried by Dennis Freeman, who had been serving as Public Works director and Wastewater superintendent. Freeman now serves as Wastewater superintendent, and McKenzie, a Public Works Department employee, was promoted to Public Works director.
The raise increases McKenzie’s yearly salary to $40,576. No change was made to Freeman’s salary, which was ball-parked between $54,000 and $58,000 a year.
The commissioners adopted a Municipal Record Retention and Disposition schedule that will help the town’s administration manage outdated records. The schedule will list records commonly found in agency offices and give an assessment of their value by indicating how long they should be retained.
Pitchford said the schedule will allow the town to begin “doing something with these old records in here.”
“I’ve got things going back for years,” Pitchford said. “We’re trying to clean up and organize.”
The schedule will be an agreement between the town and the State Archives of North Carolina.
Also Tuesday, the commissioners:
— Approved a lease agreement with Maxton Chamber of Commerce for property at 202 N. Patterson St. The agreement is that the chamber will pay a $1 execution fee. The chamber is not required to make any monthly payments.
— Recognized the town’s police department for achieving accreditation with the N.C. Justice Academy.
— Approved a contract for S. Preston Douglas & Associates to audit the town’s finances for the 2021 fiscal year.
— Acknowledged the U.S. Census Bureau’s recognition of the town’s assistance in the 2020 census count.
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.