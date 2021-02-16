Maxton Board of Commissioners OK traffic safety program

LUMBERTON — Local farmers have been working to keep their livelihoods afloat during the recent bouts of rain.

Lance Herndon, a farmer and member of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, was out Monday afternoon using a shovel to create trenches in some of his fields in order to improve drainage.

And he’s not the only farmer experiencing challenges as a result of rainy weather, Herndon said.

Rain has “in many cases stunted the growth or even drowned crops,” he said.

Herndon hasn’t lost any of his rye to flooding yet, but the weather has prevented him from gathering soil samples and spraying herbicides on his land in Parkton.

“We just haven’t been able to do that because it’s been too wet,” he said.

And he is seeing the effects of erosion, where the rain has washed away or weathered some of his land, including areas in which his cover crops are planted, Herndon said.

In a matter of weeks, some farmers will be preparing to plant corn, and if the weather remains wet it will affect how well they can access the fields and prepare to plant the crops, he said.

“I guess we just gotta be patient,” Herndon said.

Dan Lewis, a farmer in Orrum, said the weather has made the floors to some of his 68 chicken houses across the county harder for workers to navigate. Water can seep in around the foundations and leak into the floors of the houses, causing a mess, he said.

Crews were working Monday afternoon to pull a forklift from a chicken house, he said. The forklift got stuck during the process of loading and unloading chickens for transport.

“Working in the rain in the winter … it’s just not as convenient,” Lewis said.

The wet conditions also delayed the harvesting of his cotton this year, Lewis said. He had to wait until this month to gather the crop and take it to the cotton gin. The crop is usually planted in April and harvested in October or November.

But, the farmer of 44 years is not letting the rain ruin his outlook.

“It’ll dry up in time,” he said.

Fortunately, there’s not a lot of time-sensitive tasks that need to be completed in February, Lewis said.

“We just get anxious and in a hurry to do things,” he said. “We always get it done. Always.”

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Monday that will remain in effect until further notice. The Lumber River, with a flood stage of 13 feet, was recorded Monday afternoon at about 17.8 feet.

The river’s level should gradually begin to drop over the next few days, but areas in Lumberton should see some effects from the rising water, said Mike Kochasic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

“At 17 feet, west of I-95, some homes might start seeing some water in the Pine and Cox’s pond area, and some of the homes off of River Road there might become isolated by the river waters, which can start coming over the roads,” Kochasic said.

Homes in East Lumberton might also experience isolated flooding.

The City of Lumberton has seen a total of about 2.64 inches of rainfall in the past week, nearly 2 inches above average for this time of year.

“The normal value over that past week is .7 feet,” Kochasic said. “That was 377% above normal, so that was a good week. That’s why you see that moderate flood river level.”

Brief relief from the rain was expected Monday afternoon, Kochasic said. Rain should continue Tuesday evening and continue through Thursday, when rains will get significantly heavier.

“Over in Lumberton, through Thursday, we’ll get an additional 1.6 inches, possibly,” Kochasic said.

A massive winter storm unleashed snow and ice across dozens of states over the weekend before snow and ice expanded into the eastern United States on Monday, according to AccuWeather. However, wintry weather wasn’t the only impact of the system as it headed eastward. Meteorologists warned that severe thunderstorms could erupt in warmer air along the southern edge of the storm late Monday and Monday night.

Some of the thunderstorms that were expected to ignite across northern and central Florida, southern and central Georgia and perhaps as far north as the eastern parts of the Carolinas could turn severe and spawn strong wind gusts, flash flooding and the potential for a few isolated tornadoes, according to AccuWeather. In the strongest storms, winds were expected to be strong enough to knock over trees, causing power outages.

“The threat is higher closer to the coastline for the coastal counties, so further inland the chances really drop there for Robeson County and the surrounding communities,” Kochasic said Monday afternoon.