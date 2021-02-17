Head-on collision leaves motorcyclist dead

February 17, 2021 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 50-year-old Pembroke man died Wednesday afternoon in a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck on N.C. 710, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 12:24 p.m. between Island Grove and Melinda roads, about 4.6 miles north of Pembroke, said Sgt. X.S. McPherson, of the State Highway Patrol.

Benny Ray Bullard, of 150 Tyson’s Drive in Pembroke, died after the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating was struck head-on after he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him, McPherson said. The motorcycle was struck by a Ford pickup truck operated by 68-year-old Edward Ben Smith Jr., of 111 Garner St. in Red Springs. Smith was traveling south on N.C. 710.

Bullard was pronounced dead at the scene, McPherson said.

Smith was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, McPherson said. Both drivers were traveling alone at the time of the crash. No updates on Smith’s condition were available Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, the sergeant said.