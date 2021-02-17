Crime report

February 17, 2021 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Parkton Fire and Rescue Inc., 2704 West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; Josh Jones, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Jennifer Morgan, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Victoria Dietzel, Resa Loop Drive, Lumberton; and Shamiya Elliott, Resa Loop Drive, Lumberton.

Brittany Strick reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on N.C. 71 North in Maxton.