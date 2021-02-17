Pembroke police arrest man on drug charge

February 17, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Graham</p>

PEMBROKE — Police here arrested a 33-year-old Pembroke man Wednesday for drug offenses.

Erastus Graham, of Olie Drive, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver, according to Pembroke Chief of Police Ed Locklear. He also had two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

Graham was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

Graham was arrested after police received an anonymous tip about 5:13 p.m. about drugs being distributed at Sammy’s Mini Mart on East Third Street in Pembroke, Locklear said.

Officers smelled marijuana as they approached Graham, the police chief said. They then searched Graham’s vehicle and found 8.5 grams of cocaine and a firearm.

“There are possibly more charges coming dealing with the weapon,” Locklear said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

Locklear said receiving help from the public through anonymous tips is beneficial and can help the department as it seeks to rid Pembroke of drugs.

“With the help of the community, we can do more in this fight,” he said.

To report more information on the case or other drug activity in the town, call the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-5487.