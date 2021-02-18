Bringing the steam

February 17, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Tri-State Utilities employee Deveon Brown uses pressurized steam Wednesday morning to install a Cured-in-Place-Pipe liner in a sewer pipe at Godwin Avenue and 10th Street in Lumberton. The liner is inserted into the existing pipe and expands to create a new pipe, without the need to dig to replace a broken or damaged pipe. The company based in Chesapeake, Virginia, began cleaning and inspecting the city’s sewer system in December and will be in town for at least six weeks inspecting sewer pipes and installing the liners. The process and reconstructive rehabilitation could last into April, said Rob Armstrong, the city’s Public Works director. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

