Pembroke man faces felony charges brought by multiple agencies

February 18, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Allen</p>

LUMBERTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to multiple felony offenses committed across the county, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Michael Allen, of Pembroke, was charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He also was charged with felony attempted larceny and flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, according to the Robeson County Detention Center. Allen also faces misdemeanor charges of speeding, reckless driving to elude and driving while license revoked.

Allen was placed in the Detention Center under a $560,000 secured bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The bond includes charges from Lumberton Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Allen was arrested Monday by the Lumberton Police Department at the Waffle House restaurant located at 100 Jackson Court in Lumberton, according to the police department. He was charged with multiple break-ins in the North Lumberton area, including in The Oaks and Wycliffe.

He was previously wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on charges related to thefts and break-ins, including the Sunday theft of a 2017 Honda CRV that sheriff’s detectives located this week parked at the Robeson County Department of Social Services on N.C. 711, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The investigation continues and more charges are likely in connection to other break-ins throughout the city, according to the police department.

Anyone with more information should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3100. Lumberton residents who have been victims of a break-in and have yet to report it are encouraged to do so by calling the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.