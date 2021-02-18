State giving children in need record number of lifesaving bike helmets

Staff report

RALEIGH — The Robeson County Health Department is in line to receive a portion of the bicycle helmets being given to 11,850 children across the state by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The record number of children will receive the helmets through NCDOT’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative, part of ongoing efforts to reduce bicycle injuries and deaths in North Carolina.

A record 163 organizations applied to participate in the program this year, according to NCDOT. Helmets will be delivered by April 30.

The NCDOT uses funds from the sale of “Share the Road” specialty license plates to pay for bike helmets that are distributed at bicycle safety events for underprivileged children by government and non-government agencies.

“Helmets save lives. While less than half of all children typically wear a helmet while biking, they can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by nearly 90 percent,” a statement from NCDOT reads in part.

For more information about the program, visit the NCDOT Bicycle Helmet Initiative webpage.