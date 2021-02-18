Church of the week

February 18, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Rowland United Methodist Church

— Address: 301 S. Bond St., Rowland

— Pastor: Rev. Kelly Barr

— Service Schedule: Morning service, Sunday at 9 a.m.

— Denomination: United Methodist

— Congregation: 25-30

— Established: 1914

— Favorite scripture: John 3:16

“For God so loved that world that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”