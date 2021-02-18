UNCP receives Military Friendly School designation for 11th consecutive year

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has received the 2021-2022 Military Friendly® School designation.
It is the 11th year in a row that the university has received the designation from GI Jobs. This year’s designation is a “gold” status, reflecting the continuing efforts to support military students.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning a designation, however only 15% earning gold status. The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com/.
Mike Clawson, director of Academic and Military Outreach at UNCP, said the designation is a result of continued efforts to “never settle for status quo on the part of staff, faculty and the administration in supporting our military-affiliated.” As an example, this year an Academic & Military Outreach scholarship was established, providing money for books and/or supplies to two spouses of veterans or active duty service members each semester.
“We continually search and strive to find ways to better support the needs of this demographic. In truth, only the veteran, active duty or dependent student determines whether UNCP is military-friendly. An award means little if we are not effectively meeting their needs” Clawson said.
Military-affiliated students make up 15.4% of the total student enrollment at UNCP. At the start of the Spring 2021 semester, there were 1,220 military-affiliated students enrolled.
“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®.
UNCP supports its military-affiliation students through recognition events, graduation ceremonies, supporting our Student Veterans of America chapter and operating Rally Point, UNCP’s military resource center. According to Clawson, UNCP and Academic & Military Outreach provides a robust, experienced staff with a mindset to put students first.
UNCP is one of the top military-friendly universities in the U.S., as selected by U.S. News & World Report, Military Advanced Education & Transition magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine and Military Times Magazine.
Mark Locklear is a Public Communications Specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s University Communications & Marketing office.