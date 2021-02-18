Tribal Council received vaccination briefing; establish scholarship in honor of Goolsby’s late son

PEMBROKE — Increasing the number of minorities, especially American Indians, being vaccinated was the overlying message from the deputy secretary of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, who took part Thursday in the Lumbee Tribal Council’s virtual meeting.

Ben Money presented tribal leaders with a list of research, advances and concerns, and answered questions in regards to COVID-19 in North Carolina and the Robeson County area.

So far 11.3% of the state’s population has been vaccinated, he said. Of that, only 4.2% of state’s American Indian population has been vaccinated.

“The challenge is we have not had representative vaccination by demographic,” Money said. “When we think about the fact that American Indians have gotten 4.2% vaccinated, they’re not keeping pace with the average of the population for 11.3%. White people are 12.29% so further ahead of the average for the state.”

It’s the same for the Robson County, where only 6.31% of it’s American Indians have receive vaccinations — less than white, African American and Asian or Pacific Islanders.

Money said as more vaccination events become more readily available the numbers will rise, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that American Indians and African American are still behind.

These numbers are a result of the mistrust minorities have in the government when it comes to health care, he said.

“When you think about medicine, when you think about research, there’s been a huge amount of abuse and outright medical violence against people of color,” Money said.

A lot of work is needed to educate people about how the COVID-19 vaccines were so people of color can be confident in its safety and effectiveness, he said.

“We’re working rigorously at DHHS to address those disparities,” Money said.

To address those disparities the state will be increasing the supply availability in areas more heavily populated with minorities.

“We’re allocating vaccines to ensure that there are sufficient vaccines as our supplies increase, but we’re looking into equity and increasing the amount of doses for communities that have black and brown people that have be disproportional impacted by COVID, such as our tribal communities,” Money said.

The state is partnering with historically minority-serving institutions like The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and pushing health care providers to increase efforts to get the vaccines out, he said.

“We want our providers to be working in partnership with communities, with churches, with tribes, with civic organizations that are in black and brown communities to host events and hold open appointment slots or reserve appointment to the extent that at least the population exists,” Money said.

Tribal Councilman Reginald Oxendine asked Money why educators could be potentially delayed in getting vaccines on Feb. 24.

“The weather is probably the biggest reason why school personnel could be backed up next week,” he said. “That means providers are not going to get their vaccines by later next week so that’s going to back everything up.”

What phase each county is in also affects when educators can get vaccinated, he said.

“Feb. 24 is really just a starting point and it’s not a starting point for every county in the state,” Money said.

Until the vaccines are made available to everyone, people should continue to practice social distancing, wear face masks and wash their hands frequently, he said.

Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. told council members that federal recognition would benefit the tribe in crises like this.

“With full federal recognition everything he’s talking about would be controlled by the Lumbee tribal government,” Godwin said. “We could do our own vaccinations, record our own numbers, have our own bubble over the Lumbee tribe where we know what is going on with our people through these vaccinations and health crises like this and there will be more.

“This is one of the reasons why full recognition will be important to the Lumbee people.”

In other business, the council adopted a resolution supporting the naming of federal legislation to extend full recognition to the Lumbee people the Julian Thomas Pierce Memorial Lumbee Recognition Act of 2021.

“Whereas, Julian Thomas Pierce led efforts to secure full federal recognition to the Lumbee people until his death on March 26, 1988,” the resolution read in part. “Whereas, the Lumbee Tribal Council recognizes the efforts and sacrifices of Julian Thomas Pierce to secure justice and freedom to the Lumbee people.”

The council also unanimously voted to establish the Garret Cain Goolsby Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to a male and a female athlete selected by a committee formed by the Educational, Cultural and Public Relations committees. Each recipients would receive $500.

Garret Goolsby was the son of Lumbee Tribal Councilman Gerald Goolsby. The younger Goolsby died April 3, 2018, at the age of 35.

“I’d just like to thank the council for that in honor of my son,” Councilman Goolsby said.

