Lumberton man faces felony charges in thefts of catalytic converters

February 19, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
<p>Nance</p>

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man has been charged in relation to multiple thefts of catalytic converters throughout the county.

Jordan Nance, 33, surrendered Wednesday to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. He was charged with five counts of felony conspiracy and five counts of felony larceny and released on a $25,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the recent thefts of catalytic converters is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3100.