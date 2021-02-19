Maxton commissioners to meet Monday to review applications for town manager job

February 19, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

MAXTON — The mayor and commissioners here have called a special meeting for 5 p.m. Monday to review applications for the position of town manager.

The meeting will take place in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave. The mayor and commissioners will meet in closed session.

The town manager position was left vacant after the Board of Commissioners voted Dec. 15, 2020, to terminate Roosevelt Henegan’s contract. Henegan started the job on Aug. 1, 2019. He replaced Town Manager Kate Bordeaux, who resigned May 13, 2019, after becoming the target of growing criticism from residents.

Angela Pitchford, the town’s tax collector, has been serving as the interim town manager.