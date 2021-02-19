Maxton commissioners to meet Monday to review applications for town manager job

LUMBERTON — State and federal lawmakers, including two who represent Robeson County, continue to press the fight on issues related reopening public schools.

Sen. Deanna Ballard, R-Watauga, and parent advocates on Thursday urged Gov. Roy Cooper to act on the school reopening bill that received final General Assembly approval on Wednesday and not drag out the 10-day clock.

Cooper has 10 days to sign the bill into law, veto it or let it become law without taking action.

Ballard, who co-chairs the Senate Education Committee, said, “Parents and children have waited long enough for some level of certainty in their public education. I hope that Gov. Cooper chooses not to drag this out for another week-and-a-half. This is a two-page bill that’s been in the public for weeks. If a veto is coming, then do it now so the legislature can vote to override. If the governor intends to let it become law, then he should sign it instead of taking the politically expedient option of dragging this out to the end of the month just so he can tell the far-left NCAE (North Carolina Association of Educators) he didn’t attach his signature to it.”

Kelly Mann is a Wake County mother who has advocated for her, and all, children’s return to school.

“This is not a question about bars. This is not a question about bowling alleys. This is about children,” she said. “Dragging this decision out for another 10 days would be yet another affront to parents who desperately want some certainty in their children’s education. I hope Gov. Cooper makes a decision now so we can move on to the next step.”

Christine Hanks, a Carteret County mother, said, “It’s time to put students first. The power to get students back in the classroom is sitting on Gov. Cooper’s desk. I hope the governor signs this bill, but even if he chooses not to, it’s just not right to drag this out for another week and a half. Act now.”

Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican from Lumberton, was one of three state senators who introduced on Thursday legislation that would increase attendance limits at outdoor high school sporting events. Sens. Todd Johnson, R-Union, and Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, introduced Senate Bill 116 with Britt.

Under Cooper’s current executive orders, no more than 100 fans may watch high school athletes compete at large outdoor venues such as football fields. As a result of the restriction, close family of high school athletes can’t watch the students compete. The legislation would change the 100-person limit to 40% of an outdoor facility’s capacity.

“Many parents have reached out to my office with the legitimate complaint that they can’t watch their children compete in outdoor sports even though many facilities can hold much more than 100 people and still abide by social distancing guidelines,” Johnson said. “The current 100-person limit is unreasonable and ignores the reality that many outdoor high school sports facilities are very large and can accommodate many more socially distanced fans.”

Outdoor facilities like football fields and stands are often large enough to accommodate many more people and still allow for ample social distancing, the senators contend. Cuthbertson High School in Union County has football stands that can hold 2,976 people, yet Gov. Cooper’s restriction only allows for 100 people, or 3% capacity, Johnson said.

Legislators also sent Gov. Cooper a letter Thursday asking him to amend his executive order to accomplish the same goal as Senate Bill 116. Amending the executive order would be a much quicker way of addressing the attendance issue.

In the nation’s capital, Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C. 09, introduced on Thursday the Creating Hope and Opportunity through Increased Choice in Education, or CHOICE, Act. The legislation would authorize Opportunity Grants for families denied in-person education.

“The science has been consistent and clear: schools can safely reopen for in-person instruction,” Bishop said. “The recent experiment with virtual learning has failed, and every day our schools remain closed our children fall further behind. My bill will ensure that families denied in-person instruction because of cynical union bosses have the choice to receive quality in-person instruction regardless of income or zip code.”

The CHOICE Act would require that 10% of any future K-12 emergency funding be used to fund Opportunity Grants, according to information from Bishop’s office. Grants would be available to families living in school districts that have not resumed in-person instruction consistent with the 2019-2020 school year. The grants could be used to finance costs associated with private school tuition, homeschooling, private tutoring, learning pods, micro schools and educational materials. The legislation would prohibit federal control or influence over curriculum, creed, practices, and admissions policies and forbid discrimination against private, religious and home education providers.

“AFC is grateful to Congressman Bishop for introducing this important legislation, which will directly empower families whose children have been denied a full time education by their public schools,” said John Schilling, president of the American Federation for Children. “Congress has already appropriated almost $68 billion for K-12 COVID relief, much of which remains unspent. It is long past time for Congress to bypass the public school bureaucracies and provide funding directly to families.”

P. George Tryfiates, director of Government Affairs for the Association of Christian Schools International, praised Bishop for introducing the CHOICE Act and threw his organization’s support behind it.

“The Association of Christian Schools International is pleased to support Rep. Dan Bishop’s CHOICE Act. The bill gives vulnerable families more education options for their children in a way that respects both the families and the school choices they may make,” Tryfiates said. “Equipping families to make their own choices is the way forward. The CHOICE Act is the kind of creativity Americans need from their leaders in these challenging times.”