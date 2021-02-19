LUMBERTON — Flooding fears grew Friday and all eyes were on the rising Lumber River, which had reached 20.44 feet in depth early in the evening.

This was a record depth in the absence of a major storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The rising water resulted in the extension Friday morning of a major flood warning for the Lumber River at Lumberton issued by the NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The river was at 20.6 feet as of 7 p.m. Friday and was expected to crest at that depth. At 19 feet, extensive flooding occurs along the river.

The Lumber River’s flood stage is 13 feet.

The potential for flooding prompted Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson to tell all district employees to stay home Friday.

“On Friday, February 19, 2021, all employees in the Public Schools of Robeson County will be on a teleworking schedule and students will continue with remote learning as normal. This decision has been made with the safety of our district employees and students as our top priority. We will keep you informed if any new details emerge. Please stay safe,” his message to PSRC employees reads in part.

Employees of Robson County and Lumberton were at their jobs Friday, according to government officials.

And city employees were monitoring the rising water on Friday.

“There are a couple spots we’re looking at,” Rob Armstrong, city Public Works director, said late Friday afternoon.

One spot was Noir Street, where stretches of the roadway were under up to 2.5 feet of water, he said. The floodwater made the street almost impassable.

“It has fluctuated, oddly enough, during the day,” Armstrong said.

The water would rise and then recede a bit as it flowed into a nearby creek that would channel it away from the area, he said.

Another area being monitored was a community behind the old Pepsi plant, he said. By afternoon, streets there were covered by a thin sheet of water.

“We’re watching the railroad tracks under I-95,” Armstrong said. “We’re not real concerned about it right now.”

The potential for significant flooding at that location doesn’t develop until the Lumber River’s water level reaches about 22 feet, he said. Public Works was prepared to take action if necessary.

City employees were engaged in a water pumping action at a site behind the McDonald’s restaurant on Fifth Street near Interstate 95.

A flow gate on a pipe that runs under the interstate wasn’t working properly and was allowing water to flow into the surrounding area, he said.

“Not a massive amount of water,” Armstrong said.

Repairs will be made to the flow gate when conditions are dry enough, he said. The city has 15 pipes equipped with flow gates running under I-95.

A number of canals were being monitored, also, he said.

“All of them seem to be flowing well,” Armstrong said.

Water levels in the canals appeared to be decreasing Friday afternoon, he said. But the Lumber River is expected to rise another 1/2 feet and the additional water could cause water levels in canals to rise.

No power outages or structural damages had been reported as of 9 a.m. Friday, according to county officials.

However multiple roadways were closed because of flooding.

The state Department of Transportation reported the following road closures for Robeson County:

— Old Lowery in Red Springs;

— Carthage Road in Lumberton;

— Chickenfoot Road in Lumberton;

— Hestertown Road in Lumberton;

— N.C. Highway 130 in Orrum;

— Fairbluff Road in Orrum;

— N.C. 904 North, Orrum/Fairmont.

But, the sun will be out Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature is expected to be near 47. But it could be breezy, with northwest winds between 6 and 10 mph and gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 49.

Rain is likely Monday. The forecasts calls for a chance of showers and a high near 61.