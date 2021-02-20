Robeson County keeps seeing positive trend in COVID-19 numbers

LUMBERTON — The positive trends seen in Robeson County’s COVID-19 statistics over the last two weeks continued this week.

There were 419 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county between Feb. 11 and Friday, according to the Robeson County Health Department.

This is down from the 456 cases reported between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10 and 621 from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

There were eight virus-related deaths in Robeson County between Feb. 11 and Friday. This brings the pandemic death toll in the county to 215.

The county’s positivity rate is down to 5.9%, the lowest it has been since June, county Health Department director Bill Smith said.

On the vaccinations front, the inclement weather through a large part of the country has slowed down the distribution process this week, Smith said.

“Due to the storms occurring nationally, vaccine supplies have ceased to be delivered locally,” Smith said. “Providers who get their vaccine from the state must exhaust all their supply of first doses by Monday night in order to be eligible to receive more vaccine.”

The supply disruptions have caused vaccinations to be canceled on short notice, he said. Because of the winter storm rushing up the East Coast vaccine workers have not been able to report to work, which has meant vaccine has not been boxed and shipped.

“Hopefully the workers can return soon and vaccine can again be shipped,” Smith said. “Until such time vaccine supplies are out or nearly so.”

According to a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services press release, the federal government has notified impacted states that shipments will resume at the start of next week. The vaccines that were scheduled to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday will now arrive Monday through Wednesday. Next week’s originally scheduled allocations will also arrive at their regularly scheduled time early next week, the state health agency said.

The state will move to vaccination Group 3, which is frontline essential workers, on Wednesday. Because of limited supply this will begin with anyone working in child care and education. The NCDHHS warns that some vaccine providers may not be ready to open to these groups if they are still experiencing high demand from Groups 1 and 2 in their area.

There have been 12,020 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, according to NCDHHS data as of noon Friday. Of those, 963 had been administered since Feb. 12.

More second doses were given this week. The 1,970 administered in Robeson County since Feb. 12 brings the county’s total number of second doses to 7,320.

Of these, UNC Health Southeastern reports it has administered 7,165 first doses as of 11 a.m. Friday. Just 450 of those have come since Feb. 12. They have administered 4,770 second doses, with 1,352 of those coming since Feb. 12.

The Robeson County Health Department and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke nursing department are putting on a vaccination clinic which began Friday but will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. This is taking place at the Health Department and O.P. Owens buildings.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. More information is available at 910-671-3220 or by email at [email protected]

“This will be the last opportunity for the (age) 65-plus population to easily acquire the first vaccination, as the following weeks will have school systems, day cares and large employers blocking out most of the schedule as new groups are added on,” Smith said. “If you are in this age group and have been reluctant to access, this might be the time to act.”

UNC Health Southeastern reports 14 virus-positive patients in isolation at its hospital as of 11 a.m. Friday, down from 16 on Feb. 12 and the lowest mark since Aug. 28. Two additional potential positives are under investigation.

There are six UNC Health Southeastern employees under quarantine because of possible exposure, down from eight on Feb. 12 and the lowest number since at least mid-summer.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reports six active cases on its campus among the student body and six active cases among faculty and staff as of late Friday. There are no active cases among subcontractors.

Since the spring semester began there have been 24 cases among the student body, 22 among faculty and staff, and five among subcontractors. Of these, four student cases and two faculty and staff cases are cases detected since Feb. 12.

Statewide, NCDHHS reports 22,056 new cases from Feb. 13 to noon Friday. This is down from 27,245 cases for the period Feb. 6-12, and is the lowest case total in a week since Nov. 7-13.

There have now been 836,650 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina since the pandemic began.

There were 444 virus-related deaths reported in the state between Feb. 13 and Friday, down from 535 between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12. There have been 10,820 virus-related deaths in the state during the pandemic.

There are 1,780 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of noon Friday, down from 2,151 on Feb. 12 and the lowest total since Nov. 27.