Cape Fear Valley Health updates visitor policy, reinstates limited visitation

LUMBERTON — Cape Fear Valley Health recently announced that it is accepting visitors for patients at some of its facilities.
The visitation policy, which allows one visitor per day for most inpatients, was effective Monday. Visitors or “care companions” are to respond to a verbal questionnaire and have their temperatures taken before visiting a patient. Masks also must be worn at all times by visitors.
Visitors who refuse to answer questions or whose temperature is above 100.3 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed to visit, according to the health care system.
“Recognizing that family members are an important part of our patient’s care team, and given that the numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region are trending lower, Cape Fear Valley Health is pleased to reopen its visitation policy,” a Friday statement from the health care system reads in part.
Adult inpatients receiving care at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Hoke Hospital, Bladen County Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center can have one visitor from noon to 8 p.m.
“Long-Term Acute Care (LTAC) patients at Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital remain unable to receive visitors at this time due to the facility’s highly vulnerable population. Outpatients at clinics should continue to arrive alone for appointments unless they require a healthcare decision maker or communication assistance,” according to Cape Fear Valley Health.
Hospital visitors must stay in the patient’s room during the visit, unless they are picking up food from the hospital cafeteria or leaving the hospital for the day. Visitors are not allowed in COVID-19 or isolation rooms.
“Labor and Delivery patients are allowed one visitor who may stay with them overnight and for the duration of their inpatient stay. Credentialed doulas may attend births as a secondary support person, but must leave following delivery,” the statement reads in part.
All visitors who leave the hospital can not return until the next day. Visitors who do not follow guidelines will be asked to leave.
All Cape Fear Valley Emergency Departments continue not to allow visitors until a patient is placed in a private treatment room. Visitors to the ED must wait in their vehicles until the patient is in a room.
Other restrictions for visitors include:
— Must not have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive within the last 14 days.
— Must be immediate family members or a designated support person who is able to hear all private medical information.
— Must be 16-years-old or older, or 18-years-old or older for the Behavioral Health Care Inpatient Unit.
— Must sanitize hands before and after visitation.
— Must follow all physical distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Some units, such as Cardiac Catheterization, Surgery, or Behavioral Health, may have further guidelines for Care Companions. A complete listing of visitor restrictions and guidelines throughout Cape Fear Valley Health can be found at www.capefearvalley.com.