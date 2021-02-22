Fairmont brings tributes to Black History Month to The Stage

Leilani Douglas, right, recites “Hey Black Child” written by Useni Eugene Perkins Saturday during A Tribute to Black History Reading, Poetry & Art at The Stage in Fairmont as Audrey McNeese, branch manager for Hector MacLean Public Library in Fairmont, listens on. Green Related Articles

FAIRMONT — Events to commemorate Black History month will continue into the weekend at The Stage in Fairmont.

A Tribute to Black History Reading, Poetry & Art took place Saturday at The Stage, located at 205 W. Thompson St. The event featured a recitation by Fayetteville resident Leilani Douglas of “Hey Black Child” written by Useni Eugene Perkins. Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter also spoke during the event, which featured gospel singing and Negro Spirituals.

“I really enjoyed the whole evening,” said Audrey McNeese, branch manager for the Hector MacLean Public Library in Fairmont. McNeese served as the emcee of the event.

“If we can come together like this more as a community, everyone will benefit,” she said.

The event serves to celebrate Black history as Black History Month comes to a close, said Vanessa Abernathy, executive director for The Stage and president of Robeson County Arts Council.

And Abernathy is “delighted” to host the events at The Stage, she said.

On Saturday morning, bows lined Thompson Street as vendors displayed and sold items like handmade quilts, bags and artwork from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., said Lasheila Green, event organizer.

Green hopes the events will bring participants together to celebrate African American heritage.

“This was just another way of looking to say art, music, history pushes you beyond boundaries,” Green said.

Green said only “a few empty seats” could be seen Saturday evening in the limited seating capacity of 20 attendees.

“I think the attendance and the participation was really, really good,” she said. “We had fun. It was nice.”

And the celebration continues with vendors setting up from noon to 4 p.m. on Thompson Street Friday and Saturday ahead of 5:30 p.m. programs that include skits and gospel singing, among other items, she said.

Green has been working since January to organize the event. The Kingstree, South Carolina resident was struck by the heritage and history of Fairmont after visiting sometime in 2017. Her interest in organizing an event to celebrate African American history piqued this past summer. After speaking with Abernathy, the event was born.

“This is such an interesting town,” Green said. “You can feel the richness of the heritage here.”

The Rev. Carter McNeese of Fairmont First Baptist Church said he is grateful for a place like The Stage in Fairmont, which hosts events that honor the history and traditions of African Americans like the event he attended Saturday.

“Black history is American history. Black culture is American culture, and even if you’re not African American or of African descent, there’s still a lot for you to learn and experience and enjoy,” McNeese said.

McNeese and his wife, Audrey, plan to attend the events on Friday and Saturday, and encourage others to attend.

Masks are to be worn by participants and social distancing observed. Anyone interested in attending the evening programs, should call Green at 843-244-8703. For more information, stop by The Stage or call 910-535-8088.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]