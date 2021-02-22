Lumberton woman charged with insurance fraud

February 22, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH —A 44-year-old Lumberton woman has been charged with insurance fraud, which is a felony.

Demetria Williams, of 32 Resa Loop Drive, was arrested Monday, according to an announcement by North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Williams of filing an automobile damage claim with Integon Indemnity Corp. that had been filed with the same company on a previous claim.

The offense occurred between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18, according to the DOI. Williams was arrested on Feb. 17 and given a $2,500 secured bond.

“It troubles me that some people think insurance fraud is a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “Nearly 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar goes to cover the cost of insurance fraud. Consumers are the real victims of this kind of criminal behavior.”

Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. The money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.