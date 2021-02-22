Lumberton woman charged with insurance fraud

February 22, 2021
LUMBERTON — Downtown Lumberton will once again come alive with one of its biggest events of the year, the Rumba on the Lumber.
Back in the 1980’s, the Rumba began as a running road race, but over the years the event grew to become the premiere festival in the City of Lumberton, involving thousands of festival-goers for a “great weekend of family fun downtown.” This year, due to COVID-19 regulations and protocols, the race will return to it roots focusing solely on the race and is expected to offer a “fun, fast, masked and socially-distanced” 5K March 6 at 9 a.m.
“We knew when we did the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, people were ready to get out and do something active,” said Owen Thomas, president of the Robeson Road Runners. “Everything is going to be safe. We’re going to make it as safe as absolutely possible.”
This year’s Rumba will be centered around the UNC Health Southeastern 5K which is a run or walk through the streets of downtown Lumberton and along the Lumber River.
The course begins on Chestnut Street right behind the Robeson County Courthouse, then takes runners up Chestnut Street, over to River Road, through Tanglewood and then back down Elm Street to the finish line at the intersection of Fourth and Elm streets.
“UNC Health Southeastern is excited to be a part of the Rumba this year,” said Joann Anderson, UNC Health Southeastern’s president and CEO. “To be able to bring a group of people together and put some normal activity into our lives is something special. I applaud the Robeson Road Runners for finding a way to make this happen.”
This year’s 5K will look different in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions. The race will have a staggered start so that participants maintain social distancing until all runners have completed the course.
“Fifteen people will start every 10 minutes for about 3 hours,” Thomas said.
With the help of digital marketing funded through a grant from the Lumberton Visitor’s Bureau, Thomas is expecting nearly 300 participants representing a individuals throughout a 60-mile radius of Lumberton.
Prizes for the winners will be abundant this year. Both men and women winners in the Open Division will win $1,000. Winners of the Masters Division will take home $250, and winners of the Grand Masters Division will receive $150.
In addition to the cash prizes, winner will also receive prints of Lumberton artist Joy McGugan’s latest comic cartoon celebrating the year of hand sanitizer and handwashing. The cartoon depicts a bar of soap sporting a mask and sanitizer crossing a finish line with the COVID-19 virus on their heels.
Since the 5K course is certified by RMS Sports, times acquired at this race may be used to enter higher profile races throughout the United States. One can register for the 5K at active.com. For more information head to the Rumba on the Lumber website, www.rumbaonthelumber.com, email info@robesonroadrunners.com, or call 919-889-2514.
Due to COVID-19 protocols all runners and walkers are asked to follow these guidelines:
— Attendees must be masked and practice social distancing at both the start and finish lines.
— Attendees are asked to bring their own water/hydration.
— Arrive no more than 20 minutes before the scheduled start time.
— Leave immediately after the run. Race organizers will post the timing of the event after the final runner has crossed the finish line and mail all prizes to winners.
— Report to the temperature check station prior to approaching the registration tent.
Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available onsite.
The Rumba on the Lumber is sponsor by Allen Orthopedics, UNC Health Southeastern, The City of Lumberton, Lumbee River EMC, The Robesonian, BB&T Now Truist, The Lumberton Visitors Bureau, Storage Solutions, Josh Whitley/State Farm Insurance, Durham Lewis CPA, Edward Jones, Dr. Colin Osborne, Yamaha of Lumberton, LPL Financial, RE/MAX, Linda Metzger/Century 21, Carolina Infectious Disease Consultants, Bob’s Jewel Shop and the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce.