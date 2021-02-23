Volunteers needed Saturday for Downtown Clean Sweep in Lumberton

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Volunteers are needed for a Downtown Clean Sweep scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in Lumberton.

During the sweep, organized by Main Street Lumberton, participants will pick up litter throughout the downtown area.

People wishing to participate can meet in the parking lot across from Adelio’s Restaurant, where gloves and trash bags will be distributed. City government will coordinate with its maintenance staff to remove trash and debris once the sweep is complete.

For more information, call 910-874-4189 or send an email to [email protected]

