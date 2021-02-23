Volunteers needed Saturday for Downtown Clean Sweep in Lumberton

February 22, 2021
ST. PAULS — A local police chief was featured Sunday in a true crime television show called “Exhumed” which followed the St. Pauls murder case of Patricia Diana Burrow.
Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins was featured in the “Deadly Generosity: Bones of Truth” episode on the Oxygen channel for his investigative work while serving as former police captain of the St. Pauls Police Department. Also featured in the episode were Robeson County Assistant District Attorney Joe Osman, former State Bureau of Investigation Agent Adrian Williams and Donnie Douglas, former editor of The Robesonian.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the executive producers of the documentary, which features cases in which the bodies of murder victims must be exhumed to solve their cases.
St. Pauls resident Diana Burrow died on March 11, 2011.
Burrow’s husband Steve found the 61-year-old woman lying on the sofa in their home on McLean Street. Thinking she had died of heart disease, he did not request an autopsy. One week later, he returned to find his home had been robbed.
St. Pauls police officers found that the screen to a window at the home was missing, and someone had gained access to the residence through that window, Adkins said.
Then, rumors suggesting that two local brothers who were notorious for break-ins might be involved in Burrow’s death got the police captain’s attention. Adkins lost sleep as the department investigated the case, recalling the times he had stopped to speak with Burrow, whom he considered a friend, during patrols through town, he said.
“It was right there in our faces,” he said.
Adkins described Burrow as a kind, generous person who was always willing to help someone in need.
“She was an angel,” he said.
“She just loved people wholeheartedly,” said Crystal Jackson, Burrow’s daughter.
And as rumors swirled, the police department had to find proof that only an autopsy could provide. Thus, on Oct. 24, Burrow’s body was exhumed from Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton by St. Pauls police and State Bureau of Investigation agents.
On Nov. 6, 2012, Jason Wayne Johnson, of Blue Street, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in Burrow’s death. He was later convicted in May 2016 and sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
Johnson broke into Burrow’s home and was confronted by Burrows, former St. Pauls Chief of Police Thomas R. Hagens told The Robesonian in 2012.
“She recognized him, and began to berate him,” Hagens said in 2012. “He got scared, then panicked … and killed her. He then covered her body with a blanket and slipped out.”
Johnson and his brother Daniel Johnson lived near Burrow, who was always kind to them, and would help them out if needed, Adkins said.
“That’s what made it so disturbing,” Adkins said.
Police found the missing window screen under the home of the Johnson’s residence, Adkins said. Jason Johnson also confessed to the murder.
“I think the horror in the story was how drugs affected (Jason’s) his life and caused this,” said Steve Burrow, Diana’s husband.
“He took something from our family,” Jackson said. “I mean, it can never be replaced.”
But she doesn’t wish him harm.
“I don’t wish any bad on him. I pray that he finds Jesus,” she said.
“Mom, she prayed for him and his brother just like she prayed for us,” Jackson said. “Mama would’ve forgiven him, she would’ve let him walk out the front door.”
“Forgiveness is what we had to do to cope with it,” said Tiffany Hair, Burrow’s daughter who did not wish to participate in filming. “Forgiveness is hard, but that’s what Mama would’ve wanted.”
Adkins likes to think Diana is looking down from heaven knowing that justice was served.
“I didn’t want her to go out like that or even the family,” he said, of not solving the case.
And Adkins hopes the episode brings closure.
“I hope that it brings, you know, closure to everybody involved in that justice was served,” Adkins said.
“I think that telling her story helped some with the pain,” Steve Burrow said.
“It brought peace to me as well, just so everybody would know that me as a person or the St. Pauls Police Department would never give up on anything,” Adkins said.
“For me, I felt like they really, you know, took the case seriously,” Jackson said. “I do thank (the police department) for their diligence in that.”
Jackson said filming the episode was difficult for the family, as the 10 year anniversary of Burrow’s death approaches. Some of the scenes including the exhumation of Burrow’s body were hard to watch, she said.
“It’s just like reliving it all over again,” Hair said.
“It’s just surreal right now, seeing it and watching it,” she added.
But, Jackson hopes someone can benefit from sharing her mother’s story.
“You never know who it could reach, like as far as other people who have had questions about a loved one dying,” she said.
Jackson said exhuming a body from the grave can give valuable and sometimes needed answers in a case like Burrow’s. She said if there are questions about how someone died, one should not hesitate to ask them and investigate further.
“Somewhere in the world there may be somebody who’s lost somebody they love who has questions, maybe it will help solve somebody else’s case somewhere,” Jackson added.