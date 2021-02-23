Maxton narrows applicant choices for town manager position

February 23, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
<p>Davis</p>

Davis

Related Articles

MAXTON — Commissioners here will interview applicants for the town manager position soon, according to Mayor Paul Davis.

The mayor and commissioners reviewed about 30 applications Monday that it received for the position during a special-called meeting Monday, Davis said. The meeting held at Town Hall was conducted in closed session because it concerned personnel matters.

“We’ll have interviews in a couple of weeks,” Davis said.

The town will send out letters to notify applicants of interviews soon, he said.

Davis did not release the number of applicants chosen for interviews.

The mayor hopes to hire someone with prior experience in the role and in town government and finance, Davis said.

“We’re certainly, you know, trying to find a candidate that will be able to come in and provide the leadership that is needed for the town of Maxton and that will work well with our staff and work well with the public,” Davis said.

The Lumber River Council of Governments is assisting in the process of the search, said Town Clerk Michael Cousar.

Cousar said working with the LRCOG will help the town find the best and most qualified candidates for the job.

The town is searching for a candidate with a bachelor’s degree in public administration, business, finance or a “closely related field.” Two years of experience as a municipal administrator and someone with a master’s degree in public administration is preferred. The person is expected to move to the “Maxton vicinity upon hire,” according to the job advertisement.

The town manager position was left vacant after the Board of Commissioners voted Dec. 15, 2020, to terminate Roosevelt Henegan’s contract. Henegan started the job on Aug. 1, 2019. He replaced Town Manager Kate Bordeaux, who resigned May 13, 2019, after becoming the target of growing criticism from residents.

Angela Pitchford, the town’s tax collector, has been serving as the interim town manager.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Related Articles