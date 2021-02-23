Senate files bill that amends Rowland, Red Springs charters

RALEIGH — A senate bill that changes the charter of two Robeson County municipalities was filed on Tuesday.

SB 125 gives commissioners in the Town of Rowland the authority to fill a board seat made vacant before the commissioner’s term ends, as well as extends the mayoral term in the Town of Red Springs from two years to four years.

Both actions require changes to a municipal charter which must be approved by the state’s General Assembly.

Rep. Brenden Jones has also sponsored a bill in the N.C. House that amends Rowland’s charter. HB 97 was filed Feb. 16, passed its first reading and was referred to committee on Friday.

“Both of these bills were requested by the respective towns,” said Sen. Danny Britt, the primary sponsor of the SB 125. “Hopefully they will pass very soon.”

Rowland commissioners made their request during their regular January business meeting. The request included deleting language in the charter, which mandates the town hold a special election in the event a seat is left vacant before a commissioner’s term ends.

State law would apply if the section is deleted, Town Attorney Rob Price said during the meeting.

The law regarding elections reads in part, “If for any cause there should be a vacancy in the office of mayor or commissioner of said town, the board of commissioners thereof shall be and are hereby empowered to fill said vacancy or vacancies; and their appointee or appointees shall hold office until the next regular election herein provided for.”

Discussion on the matter was prompted after the death of Commissioner Marvin Shooter, who held the seat for 50 years. Shooter died in October of complications related to COVID-19. Shooter had one year left in his term.

Mayor Michelle Shooter, who learned the bills were filed on Tuesday, said the action would be a major financial relief to the town. A special election was estimated to cost between $5,000 and $10,000.

“It does relieve a lot of stress,” Shooter said. “Our whole thing is that having to do an election when it’s not time to do an election will cost the town a lot of money. This is a great way to save the town money so we can use that money for other avenues.”

She said this will also benefit future board members that may have to work within the perimeters of a tight budget.

“I don’t want anyone to have to resign or a seat be left vacant but if it does happen, and when it does happen, its nice to know the town is not going to have to pay a lot of money out of their budget unexpectedly,” she said.

While the town awaits approval for the bill, commissioners will begin looking at prospects to nominate for the seat.

“We do have our closed-door workshop tomorrow (Wednesday) so that’ll be our chance to bring some nominees forward but if anybody is interested we would want them to reach out to the town board and let us know,” Shooter said.

Shooter said the town has some “work to do” and a resident with knowledge of the town and interest in its betterment would be welcomed.

“We’ve got some things that need to be done so we’ve got to have that extra member,” Shooter said. “We lost so much history and so much knowledge with Buddy’s (Shooter) passing but its time for us to move forward with replacing it with somebody that can help us move forward.”

The request from Red Springs Commissioners came nearly two years after a 3-2 vote. The resolution to make the change was given to Rep. Charles Graham, the representative at the time, in the days after the vote so the Lumberton Democrat could introduce it in to the House and thus start the legislative approval process.

“The problem was, they (commissioners) voted it in and when they sent it to the legislature, they had already had their crossover date,” said David Ashburn, Red Springs town manager. “Once that’s happened, you can’t introduce anymore bills so it got put off.”

In 2020, COVID-19 proved to be another hurdle.

“They (commissioners) were going to do it last year and then COVID hit and the session, it’s a short session, so it was hard to add a bill at that time,” Ashburn said. “They (state lawmakers) were pretty much taken up by that and nothing else.”

Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson was elected to his first term as mayor in 2017. Two years ago, he said Graham brought the need to extend the term to his attention.

Red Springs is one of three towns in the county that have mayor terms that last two years. Rowland and Parkton are the other towns. Changing the mayor’s term limits to four years will be consistent with the term limits for Red Springs commissioners, which are also four years.

“They’re finally moving it forward to do what the board had already voted on and approved,” Ashburn said. “It’s good to just get it out the way and move it forward.”

If the bill passes, the law will go into effect this year.

