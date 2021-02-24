Maxton officers respond to call, help bring baby into the world

Staff report
Shown is Maxton Police Officer Patrick Hunt with an infant born Tuesday at a local gas station. Hunt and Officer Christopher Parsons helped deliver the child after responding to a medical call at the station located at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Florence Street in Maxton.

MAXTON — Officers here responded Tuesday to a “special delivery” that brought a newborn into the world.

Maxton police responded Tuesday morning to the Exxon Gas Station located at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Florence Street to a report of someone in need of assistance for “an unknown medical issue,” according to the Maxton Police Department.

While waiting for the arrival of Emergency Medical Services personnel, Officer Patrick Hunt determined that the woman was in labor.

“Officer Hunt, with the assistance of Officer Christopher Parsons, successfully delivered a healthy baby boy!” according to a statement released Wednesday by the Maxton Police Department.

“Every day the officers of Maxton are responding to the known and making a difference in the community they serve,” Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said.

The officers’ actions “demonstrate the core values of the Maxton Police Department,” the chief said.

“Mom and baby are doing well, and congratulations to the family!” the police department release reads in part.

